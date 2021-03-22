Premature Ejaculation Disorder Therapeutics Market in the US to Grow by USD 348.66 Million during 2021-2025|Technavio

The premature ejaculation disorder therapeutics market growth in the US is attributed to the high efficacy of off-label drugs leading to high usage by end-users. However, the side effects of available drugs might hinder the market growth. On the other hand, demand for topical drug therapies for premature ejaculation treatment will present new opportunities in the coming years.

The premature ejaculation disorder therapeutics market in the US is dominated by off-label drugs, generic versions of patent-expired drugs, and over- the-counter formulations. The increasing demand for several off-label drugs is a primary factor driving the growth of the market. When the regulation of serotonin is disrupted in the central nervous system, ejaculation can be rehabilitated. SSRIs have been used in the management of premature ejaculation. PDE5 inhibitors have been found to be safe and effective. Therefore, they are highly used as off-label drugs for the treatment of premature ejaculation. The high efficacy of these drugs increases their demand among end-users, thereby contributing to market growth.

"The growing risk factors causing premature ejaculation and the increasing use of off-label drugs will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Download a FREE Sample Analysis Report on the Premature Ejaculation Disorder Therapeutics Market in the US @

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70381

Key suggestions from the report:

By route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the largest share of the overall revenue in 2020.

Based on drug class, the SSRIs segment held the largest share in 2020

Major Three Premature Ejaculation Disorder Therapeutics in the US:

Absorption Pharmaceuticals LLC

Absorption Pharmaceuticals LLC offers Promescent which is a brand of lidocaine-based, ejaculation delaying spray, which helps to treat premature ejaculation.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc. offers verdenafil which is a phosphodiesterase inhibitor found to be effective against premature ejaculation in men.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. offers sildenafil which is a class of medications called phosphodiesterase inhibitors. The drug has been demonstrated to be effective in treating premature ejaculation.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Premature Ejaculation Disorder Therapeutics Market in the US analysis report by route of administration (oral and topical) and drug class (SSRIs, PDE5 inhibitors, amide anesthetics, and others), and the segment forecasts during 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/premature-ejaculation-disorder-therapeutics-market-in-us-industry-analysis

Interested in Procuring This Report?

Download a FREE Sample Report

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market- The female sexual dysfunction treatment market is segmented by type (non-hormonal therapy and hormonal therapy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

To get extensive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Global Autoinjectors Market- The autoinjectors market is segmented by application (anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and others), end-user (hospitals and clinics and self-administration), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

To get extensive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/premature-ejaculation-disorder-therapeutics-market-in-us-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio