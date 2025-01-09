Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market size to increase by USD 1.53 Billion between 2024 to 2029, Market Segmentation by Route Of Administration, Drug Class, Geography , Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global premature ejaculation treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.53 billion from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market 2025-2029

Route Of Administration 1.1 Oral

1.2 Topical Drug Class 2.1 SSRIs

2.2 PDE5 inhibitors

2.3 Amide anesthetics

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

Analyst Review

Premature ejaculation (PE), also known as rapid or early ejaculation, is a common sexual health issue that affects individuals during sexual intercourse, leading to incapability to delay ejaculation for a desired length of time. This condition can cause distress and frustration for both partners, impacting sexual pleasure and satisfaction. PE can be classified as lifelong or acquired, depending on when it first began. Diagnostic methods include self-reporting and clinical assessments. Medical assistance may include behavioral techniques, such as the stop-start method or squeeze technique, as well as medications like Dapoxetine and Westoxeti, which work by increasing the time before ejaculation. These medications have a relatively short half-life and may cause side effects such as nausea. Planning and communication with partners are also essential in managing PE. Travel restrictions due to the pandemic have made it challenging for some individuals to access medical assistance, but telemedicine and online resources offer alternative solutions.

Market Overview

Premature ejaculation (PE), also known as rapid or early ejaculation, is a common sexual health issue that affects individuals during sexual intercourse, resulting in incapability to delay ejaculation for a desired length of time. PE can be classified as lifelong or acquired, depending on whether it has been present since the first sexual encounter or developed later. Both psychological and biological factors contribute to PE. Psychological factors include anxiety, depression, poor body image, and sexual abuse. Biological factors include hormone levels, inherited traits, inflammation, infection, prostate issues, and urethra problems. Various treatments are available for PE, including pharmaceutical treatments like Dapoxetine and Westoxeti, which work by delaying ejaculation, and local anesthetics like Fortacin spray, which desensitize the glans. Behavioral techniques, psychological counseling, and lifestyle modifications are also effective. New launches and approvals in the PE treatment market include Promescent, a topical numbing agent, and Zertane, a new drug under development. Clinical trials are ongoing for Tramadol hydrochloride and other combination therapies. Alternative treatment methods include Prolong, a FDA-approved device, and digital health platforms offering telemedicine consultations. However, travel restrictions, resources, and shortages may impact access to medical assistance. Erectile dysfunction (ED) and PE are related conditions, and PE affects approximately 30% of men at some point in their lives. PE can cause distress and negatively impact sexual pleasure and relationships. Side effects of PE treatments include nausea, dizziness, headache, diarrhea, somnolence, fatigue, and insomnia. It is essential to consult a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment planning.

