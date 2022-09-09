Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market to Record a CAGR of 9.06%, High Efficacy of Off-label Drugs to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Market Driver: The high efficacy of off-label drugs is driving the growth of the market. The use of off-label drugs of different drug classes, including SSRIs and PDE5 inhibitors, has increased owing to their effectiveness in the treatment of premature ejaculation. In addition, according to some clinical studies, combining PDE5 inhibitors with SSRIs leads to better results in the treatment of premature ejaculation than using SSRIs alone. Thus, the high efficacy of these drugs is increasing their demand among end-users, which is contributing to the growth of the global premature ejaculation treatment market.

Market Segmentation

By route of administration, the oral segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. These drugs are available in different forms, such as capsules, tablets, and liquids. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the popularity and high preference for oral medication as the first line of treatment for premature ejaculation.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the premature ejaculation treatment market in North America. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as a significant increase in the number of premature ejaculation cases. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Some Companies Mentioned

A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl

Absorption Pharmaceuticals LLC

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aytu BioPharma Inc.

Bayer AG

Cipla Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Endurance RP Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson and Johnson

Lupin Ltd.

NeuroHealing Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novitium Pharma

Pfizer Inc.

Plethora Solutions Ltd.

Sandoz International GmbH

Solco Healthcare

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Italy, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl, Absorption Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aytu BioPharma Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endurance RP Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., NeuroHealing Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novitium Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Plethora Solutions Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, Solco Healthcare, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

5.3 Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Topical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

6 Market Segmentation by Drug Class

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Drug Class

6.3 SSRIs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 PDE5 inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Amide anesthetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by Drug Class

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Absorption Pharmaceuticals LLC

11.4 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc.

11.5 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

11.6 Bayer AG

11.7 Cipla Ltd.

11.8 Eli Lilly and Co.

11.9 Pfizer Inc.

11.10 Sandoz International GmbH

11.11 Solco Healthcare

11.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

