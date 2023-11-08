Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska, University of Alaska Anchorage Partner to Promote Behavioral Health Careers

News provided by

Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska

08 Nov, 2023, 16:52 ET

New video series features UAA alumni to showcase breadth of opportunities and community impact

ANCHORAGE, Ala., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska is supporting a new video campaign with the University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) to encourage people to pursue careers in behavioral health, which includes care for mental health conditions and substance use disorders. The videos feature UAA alumni sharing their stories about their behavioral health work and how it benefits the community.

"Premera's work aligns with UAA's goal to meet the workforce and community development needs facing our state," said University of Alaska Anchorage Provost Denise Runge. "We're thankful to Premera for helping us spread the word as UAA looks to be part of the solution to one of the many pressing workforce gaps facing our communities."

The Health Resources and Services Administration found nearly half of the U.S. population lives in a mental health provider shortage area. The impact of these provider shortages can be felt across the state. Studies found 36 percent of adults in Alaska experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression did not receive treatment, while 62 percent of Alaskans age 12–17 with depression did not receive any care in the last year. With nearly 25 percent of Alaskans also facing challenges from substance use, the behavioral health care system is strained.

With the continued need for care, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported employment of behavioral health counselors is projected to grow 18 percent from 2022 to 2032, faster than the average for all occupations. The UAA College of Health offers educational programs to prepare students to enter a variety of careers, including roles as a therapist, counselor, social worker, psychiatrist or psychologist. The programs can take three months to six years to complete.

"At Premera we know that we can't sit on the sidelines while Alaskans continue to face problems getting the behavioral health care they need," said Jim Grazko, President of Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska. "We're grateful to University of Alaska Anchorage for leading this critical work in helping people find a path to working in behavioral health."

The support from Premera for this campaign builds on the relationship between the two organizations. In 2022, Premera invested in the UAA School of Social Work to bolster the pipeline of social workers by expanding enrollment and post-graduation assistance. Additionally, Premera committed $1.7 million to the UAA College of Health in 2019. The grant supported the expansion of UAA's nursing programs and the Recruitment & Retention of Alaska Natives into Nursing (RRANN) program across rural Alaska. Premera is also a sponsor of the Seawolves hockey team. Through this sponsorship, behavioral health-related content will air during games to help reduce stigma around seeking care.

The first two videos in the campaign, along with information about the UAA College of Health educational programs, can be found here. For behavioral health resources and information on treatment options, visit Premera.com.

About Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska
Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska, a not-for-profit, independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association based in Anchorage, Alaska, is a leading health plan in the Pacific Northwest, providing comprehensive health benefits and tailored services to its members.

About University of Alaska Anchorage
The University of Alaska Anchorage is Alaska's largest university, educating nearly 12,000 students annually. UAA transforms lives through teaching, research, community engagement and creative expression in a diverse and inclusive environment. Learn more at uaa.alaska.edu.

SOURCE Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska

Also from this source

Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska Improves Alaskans' Access to Behavioral Healthcare

Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska today announced improvements to members' access to behavioral healthcare, which includes care for mental...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Education

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.