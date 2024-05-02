Premera Blue Cross Names Dr. Romilla Batra as Chief Medical Officer, Senior Vice President

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premera Blue Cross, a leading health plan in the Pacific Northwest, today announced Dr. Romilla Batra joined the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.

"Romilla brings a profound understanding of clinical strategy and an enduring commitment to improve the member experience, making her an excellent choice as our new Chief Medical Officer," said Lee McGrath, Executive Vice President of Healthcare Services, Premera Blue Cross. "Her strong leadership and passion for advancing the healthcare industry will be pivotal in achieving our vision of delivering access to affordable, quality care for our members. We're excited for this new chapter of leadership at Premera."

Dr. Batra has accountability for the company's clinical strategy, focused on making healthcare work better for Premera members and improving the provider experience. She has oversight of teams focused on population health, quality, healthcare performance, clinical programs, utilization management and medical policy.

"I'm inspired by Premera's deep commitment to our members," Dr. Batra said. "In my new role, I look forward to strengthening our provider partnerships in delivering high-quality care to our members. Additionally, I'm excited to refine our clinical strategy by elevating health equity, population health programs and quality measures to improve the overall health outcomes and experiences of our members."

Prior to joining Premera, Dr. Batra spent more than 12 years at SCAN Health Plan, a national not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plan based in California. She served as their Chief Medical Officer for nearly nine years where she was accountable for SCAN's overall clinical strategy and operations.

Previously, Dr. Batra ran primary care clinics at University of California Irvine and Indiana University. She is an internist by training and continues to volunteer and teach in the medical and business schools at University of California Irvine. She holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from UCLA and a Master of Business Administration from the Paul Merage School of Business at the University of California Irvine.

About Premera Blue Cross

Premera Blue Cross, a not-for-profit, independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association based in Mountlake Terrace, Wash., is a health plan in the Pacific Northwest, providing comprehensive health benefits and tailored services to more than 2.7 million people, from individuals to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit www.premera.com.

