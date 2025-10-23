Premera Blue Cross Responds to Conduent Data Security Incident

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduent Business Services, LLC ("Conduent") is a third-party service provider that offers printing/mailroom services, document processing services, payment integrity services, government benefit services, and other back-office support services to many health plans and third-party administrators, including Premera Blue Cross.

This notice concerns a data security incident that occurred at Conduent and involved some Premera Blue Cross member information. This incident did not involve Premera's IT systems.

On January 13, 2025, Conduent discovered that it was the victim of a cyber incident that impacted a limited portion of its network. Upon discovery, Conduent immediately secured its networks and initiated an investigation with the assistance of third-party forensic experts.

The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party accessed Conduent's environment from October 21, 2024, to January 13, 2025, and obtained some files that contained individuals' personal information, some of which came into its possession due to the services that Conduent provides Premera. Presently, Conduent is unaware of any attempted or actual misuse of any information involved in this incident.

The personal information contained in the affected files may have included names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, treatment/diagnosis description or code, treatment cost, date of admission/discharge, member identification number and/or claim number. Not every data element was present for every individual.

Premera sincerely regrets any concern this incident may cause its members. According to Conduent, upon discovering the incident, it secured its network, notified law enforcement authorities, and safely restored its systems and operations.

Letters are being mailed to individuals whose information was contained in the affected files, including an offer of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services for two years. In addition, Conduent posted notice of this incident on its website, https://www.conduent.com/notice-2912609/ and has established a dedicated call center to answer your questions.

If you have questions regarding this incident or believe you are an affected individual who did not receive a notification letter, please call 855-291-2609 (toll-free), Monday‒Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time.

