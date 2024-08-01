Premia Relocation Mortgage Proudly Tops 2024 Trippel Relocation Managers' Survey in Key Categories

TROY, Mich., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premia Relocation Mortgage is proud to announce its top position in two pivotal categories of the 2024 Trippel Relocation Managers Survey, which included 137 participants and more than 10 mortgage lenders: Willingness to Recommend and Overall Satisfaction. These leading rankings reflect Premia's unwavering commitment and dedication to delivering exceptional services within the relocation mortgage industry.

In the Willingness to Recommend category, Premia achieved the highest Net Satisfaction Score of 86%, outpacing the combined total of all mortgage lenders by over 28%. Additionally, Premia claimed the highest average score of 9.38 out of 10 and was the only lender in the survey to score 8 or higher in this category.

Premia also led in the Overall Satisfaction category, boasting the highest average score of 9.35 out of 10 among all the lenders.

Expressing her pride in the team's efforts, Premia President Nina Arnaiz said, "Huge congratulations to everyone! This is incredibly awesome—everything we do to make Premia the best in the business has paid off. I'm so proud, and you should be too. We are #1 among the biggest names in our industry. Thank you all for your hard work and dedication!"

Furthermore, Premia earned a cumulative average score of 9.15 out of 10 across all other survey categories, including Knowledge of Mortgages, Education and Guidance, Technology, Mortgage Offerings, and Flexibility, and was one of only two lenders not receiving any bottom block scores (below 7) in the entire survey.

These survey results reinforce Premia's capability to consistently surpass expectations through a commitment to quality and an end-to-end execution model that delivers a superior customer experience.

About Premia Relocation Mortgage: Founded in 1987, Premia Relocation Mortgage, a wholly owned subsidiary of Guaranteed Rate d/b/a Rate (operating as Guaranteed Rate, Inc. in New York), is a leader in the mortgage industry specializing in customized financial solutions for relocating individuals and families. Emphasizing customer care and advocacy, Premia provides highly personalized guidance and a wide range of competitive mortgage products to meet its customers' unique needs. The company's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, consistent, and repeatable customer experiences has earned it a reputation as a trusted and reliable resource in the mortgage industry and among its customers. To learn more, visit www.premiarelocationmortgage.com .

SOURCE Premia Relocation Mortgage