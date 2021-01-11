Premier Air Charter Secures Four Citation X Jets

"We're really excited to announce the arrival of these aircraft," said Premier Air Charter CEO, Ross Gourdie. "The Citation X is a wonderful aircraft that's fast and comfortable and we're happy to add more to our fleet. We are now able to provide a faster and more efficient service to our clients and fly them anywhere they need to go – for business or pleasure. The plan is for the newly-added aircraft to 'float' anywhere in North, Central America, and the Caribbean," Gourdie added.

About Premier Air Charter

Premier Air Charter currently manages 8 individual business aircraft on behalf of private owners and various organizations. The company continues to provide charter flights throughout the North American continent and looks to increase fleet range and capability in the very near future. The company offers decades of aviation industry experience – from providing outstanding charter flight service and aircraft management to expert sales and acquisitions.

With an in-house aircraft fleet varying from small turboprops to heavy jets, the company's experienced staff has organized private flights around the world and crew members are fluent in multiple languages. Additionally, the company maintains strict cost management policies and provides detailed safety and maintenance oversight, allowing aircraft owner partners to reap numerous benefits.

Premier Air Charter continues to deliver unmatched services as a trusted aviation partner. For more information, please visit www.PremierAirCharter.com or call (858) 381-3435.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

SOURCE Premier Air Charter

Related Links

https://premieraircharter.com

