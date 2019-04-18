Premier Airline Industry Awards Presented to European Airlines at APEX MultiMedia Market

DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best in European airline passenger innovation were recognized at the award ceremony during APEX MultiMedia Market this week in Dublin. Presented by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, with more than 200 airline delegates and content vendors in attendance at the event, the coveted Passenger Choice Awards™ honored regional airlines for their achievements in seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, inflight entertainment, Wi-Fi, as well as overall carriers in the European market.

The APEX Passenger Choice Awards are based on passenger feedback gathered through APEX's partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app. Using a five-star scale, more than one million flights were rated by passengers across nearly 500 airlines from around the world between July 1, 2017 and June 31, 2018. First, passengers rated their overall flight experience from one to five stars. On the same screen, passengers were given the opportunity to provide anonymous ratings in five subcategories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi. The single screen rating allows airline passengers to easily rate their flight in less than 15 seconds.

The Passenger Choice Awards were independently certified by a professional external auditing company hired by APEX.

"The winners of this year's APEX European Passenger Choice Awards represent the most innovative airlines in this competitive region," stated APEX CEO Dr. Joe Leader. "These airlines are constantly looking for ways to improve their in-flight service that includes seat comfort, cabin service, entertainment, food and beverage, and Wi-Fi. It is our honor to recognize the achievements of these airlines advancing the overall experience of their flights, as recognized by thousands of their independently verified passenger ratings."

2019 REGIONAL PASSENGER CHOICE AWARDS™ FOR EUROPE

Best Major Regional Carrier in Europe : Icelandair

: Icelandair Best Low-Cost Carrier in Europe : Norwegian Air

: Norwegian Air Best Global Carrier in Europe : Virgin Atlantic

: Virgin Atlantic Best Seat Comfort in Europe : Aeroflot

: Aeroflot Best Cabin Service in Europe : Virgin Atlantic

: Virgin Atlantic Best Food and Beverage in Europe : Virgin Atlantic

: Virgin Atlantic Best Inflight Entertainment in Europe : Icelandair

: Icelandair Best Wi-Fi in Europe : Icelandair

About The Airline Passenger Experience (APEX)

Serving as the second largest international airline association, APEX encompasses a network of airlines and key business partners that are committed to providing a world-class airline experience for passengers around the globe. Established in 1979 as a global non-profit, APEX reinvests all of its resources to better serve its members. Every day, APEX members evaluate customer experience through an influential community and improve every aspect of the airline experience from designing, building and installing seating, entertainment and communications systems on commercial aircraft, to airport lounges and inflight dining. Today, APEX works tirelessly to strengthen the airline industry and enable business opportunities through thought leadership, innovation, networking and recognition. For more information, please visit www.apex.aero.

