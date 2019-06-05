Premier Alternative Asset Manager Selects the Yardi Investment Suite

SANTA BARBARA, California, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhode Island-based Procaccianti Companies has deployed Yardi® Investment Management to perform its investment management, accounting and reporting operations.

"Our highly diversified and vertically integrated organization has experienced tremendous growth in recent decades. We needed a sophisticated accounting and reporting platform that could keep pace with our trajectory and client demands," stated Robert Murray, executive vice president of finance for Procaccianti Companies. "The Yardi Investment Suite combines robust and agile reporting capabilities with scalability. It presented an opportunity to add value for our investment and management partners."

Previously, Procaccianti Companies managed internal and investor financial reporting with multiple spreadsheet and document programs which proved to be extremely time- and labor-intensive. Murray continued, "Through its single user interface, the Yardi Investment Suite promises to deliver the accuracy, speed, and efficiency needed to meet our business demands."

Procaccianti Companies also plans to implement Yardi® InvestorPlus, which tracks and aggregates investor and investment information in real time, and Yardi® Advanced Budgeting & Forecasting, which enables accurate budgeting with forecasts drawn from lease data.

"We are excited to help Procaccianti Companies attain a higher degree of efficiency that benefits its staff and investors. We expect the Yardi Investment Suite will help the firm realize added benefits across all of its private and public investment vehicles," said Terri Dowen, senior vice president of sales for Yardi.

Join a webinar to learn more about how Yardi Investment Management helps drive investor value or read about client success with Yardi Investment Suite solutions.

About Procaccianti Companies

Procaccianti Companies is one of the largest and most respected privately-held real estate investment and services firms in the United States. Founded in 1958, the firm's successful track record spans over six decades and experience that includes thousands of real estate transactions representing more than $10 billion of diversified investments. The firm is a vertically integrated alternative asset manager with a broad national platform having owned, developed, managed or financed investment real estate in more than 160 cities across 31 states coast to coast. For more information, visit procaccianti.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi

Related Links

https://www.yardi.com

