Premier American Uranium Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Marty Tunney, Chairman, Premier American Uranium Inc. ("PUR", the "Company" or "Premier American Uranium") (TSXV: PUR), and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange.

Premier American Uranium Inc. is focused on the consolidation, exploration, and development of uranium projects in the United States. One of PUR's key strengths is the extensive land holdings in two prominent uranium-producing regions in the United States: the Great Divide Basin of Wyoming and the Uravan Mineral Belt of Colorado. To learn more, please visit https://premierur.com/.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

