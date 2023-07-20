Premier Anesthesia Announces the Appointment of Two Regional Medical Directors

News provided by

Premier Anesthesia

20 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

The Promotions of Dr. Miguel Cervantes III and Dr. Anthony Dominic Will Advance Care in the Communities they Serve

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Anesthesia, a national leader and specialist in anesthesia practice management, has announced the promotions of Miguel Cervantes III, MD, MBA, FASA, and Anthony Dominic, DO, MHSA to the positions of regional medical directors.

Continue Reading
Dr. Anthony Dominic
Dr. Anthony Dominic
Dr. Miguel Cervantes
Dr. Miguel Cervantes

For over 20 years, Premier Anesthesia has been a highly trusted partner for healthcare organizations nationwide. With a wealth of knowledge and skill in hospital-based anesthesia practices, they focus on developing and managing anesthesia services tailored to the needs of their clients, medical staff and communities. From recruitment to efficient management, Premier Anesthesia is dedicated to ensuring optimal patient and client outcomes.

In their new roles, Dr. Cervantes and Dr. Dominic will be responsible for improving communication, processes, and quality across the board. They'll also be instrumental in recruiting and onboarding new facilities, assisting with peer review processes and supporting the medical directors in their quest for best practices.

"We're thrilled to announce that Dr. Cervantes and Dr. Dominic have been promoted to regional medical directors. Their remarkable work as providers, leaders and educators has earned them this well-deserved recognition. We're confident in their ability to continue delivering on Premier Anesthesia's mission to serve our members, clinicians, and communities," said Preston Smith, JD, FACHE, president of Premier Anesthesia.

Dr. Cervantes has been affiliated with Premier Anesthesia since 2005 and has worked at multiple facilities operated by Premier. He has served as a medical director in both Texas and Washington and previously held the position of president of the medical staff. Currently based in Richland, Washington, Dr. Cervantes serves as Kadlec Regional Medical Center's anesthesia medical director and is a member of the medical board for three ambulatory surgery centers. In addition to his role at Kadlec, Dr. Cervantes also serves as a system provider informaticist for an extensive healthcare system comprising over 42 hospitals across seven states. He works to optimize electronic health records and has supported the implementation of the Epic electronic medical record at 16 hospitals. Dr. Cervantes obtained a Certificate of Business Administration from the American Society of Anesthesiologists in 2016. In 2020, he was honored with the Fellow of the American Society of Anesthesiologists designation for his demonstrated dedication and leadership in the field of anesthesiology. The following year, he earned an MBA.

Dr. Dominic is a board-certified anesthesiologist with over 27 years of experience working with many anesthesia practice models and has been an owner/operator of several non-healthcare-related businesses. His interests and skillsets include pursuing superior patient care and customer service, transformational leadership and operational management. Dr. Dominic is a graduate of the University of Arizona's anesthesia residency program and the University of Alabama's MHSA program. In addition to his role as a regional anesthesia medical director for Premier Anesthesia, he is a medical director of anesthesia for Mount Carmel Grove City.

About Premier Anesthesia

Premier Anesthesia is a national anesthesia management company solely focused on building and managing the best anesthesia teams in the industry. The organization's leadership brings extensive experience in hospital-based physician staffing, recruiting and management. Premier Anesthesia is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. For more information, visit www.premieranesthesia.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Hershiser
[email protected]

SOURCE Premier Anesthesia

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.