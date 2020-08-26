Premier Anesthesia Appoints New President, Preston W. Smith

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Anesthesia, a national leader and specialist in anesthesia practice management, today announced the appointment of its new president, Preston W. Smith, JD, FACHE.

Serving the market for nearly two decades, Premier Anesthesia has become a go-to partner of choice for healthcare organizations across the country. Backed by deep experience and expertise in hospital-based anesthesia practices, Premier Anesthesia takes a focused approach to the development and management of anesthesia services to meet the unique needs of the facilities, medical staff and communities it serves. From physician recruiting and staffing, to the safe, efficient and cost-effective management of anesthesia solutions, it is committed to helping ensure the best possible outcomes for clients and their patients.

Smith, who is board certified in healthcare management, brings more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience to his new role as president of Premier Anesthesia. In this capacity, he will guide the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company's strategy, oversee operations, and help ensure the ongoing delivery of quality services and great client and patient experiences.

"Premier Anesthesia brings a unique blend of flexibility and scalability to the healthcare facilities it partners with to meet their unique requirements. Despite the challenges brought on by the global pandemic, anesthesia management continues to be vital to hospital services – helping patients pursue the critical, life-saving procedures they require and the elective procedures they need or desire," says Smith. "I'm proud to be leading this extraordinary organization to support our current and new partners, and the communities they serve."

Prior to joining Premier Anesthesia, Smith was president of Tyler & Company, a full-service retained executive search firm that specializes in the recruitment of top talent for healthcare, academic medicine, health and life sciences, and executive leadership solutions. Both organizations are part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Before Tyler & Company, Smith served as president of anesthesia at a national, multi-specialty professional medical service company, later holding the roles of chief revenue officer and chief compliance officer for its parent company.

Smith also has worked as a private practice attorney specialized in hospital law, medical malpractice defense, physician practice dispute resolution and litigation—and as a state senator in the Georgia General Assembly for four consecutive terms. During that period, he was appointed as the governor's floor leader, served as chairman of the senate judiciary committee and was a member of the appropriations, health and human services committee. In addition, he was recognized as a "legislator of the year" by the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians, Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, Medical Association of Georgia, Georgia Orthopedic Society, Georgia Gastroenterology Society and the Society of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

"We are delighted to have Preston Smith join Premier Anesthesia as president," adds Rick Jackson, CEO and chairman of Jackson Healthcare. "His deep expertise in the healthcare market, and specifically in the specialized anesthesia space, coupled with his proven track record of keeping clients and patients at the core, make him uniquely suited to lead the company, expand its footprint and guide the next phase of its growth journey."

