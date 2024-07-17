Premier Anesthesia's Parent Company, Jackson Healthcare, Earns Spot on Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" List

Organization joins prestigious national list based on feedback from associates at Premier Anesthesia and across its family of companies

ATLANTA, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Anesthesia, one of the nation's largest privately held anesthesia management companies, today announced that its parent company, Jackson Healthcare®, has been recognized on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. Published by Fortune and Great Place To Work®, the list celebrates organizations that cultivate exceptional workplace cultures and provide positive experiences for associates.

A MESSAGE FROM OUR PRESIDENT Preston Smith Shares His Insights Premier Anesthesia’s mission is to enhance patient care and positively impact every partner. For over 20 years, our team has been committed to your success, delivering comprehensive and customized anesthesia practice management solutions for hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers nationwide.

Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, compiles the annual ranking based on its proprietary Trust Index™ survey. The survey gathers and analyzes confidential feedback, measuring whether employees, regardless of their role, have consistently favorable experiences at work. To qualify for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified and consistently receive high scores on the Trust Index survey.

2024 marks the first time Jackson Healthcare, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, has been named to the 100 Best Companies to Work For list. The organization has been Great Place To Work Certified for seven consecutive years and has appeared on prior Fortune best workplace lists for healthcare, women and millennials.

As a Jackson Healthcare company, Premier Anesthesia shares its award-winning culture, fueled by a collective mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches. With roots dating back to the 1980s, Premier Anesthesia is one of the country's oldest single-specialty anesthesia practice management groups and one of the only remaining independent national anesthesia groups that is privately held, without outside private equity investment or influence. The company is frequently engaged by hospitals and ambulatory surgery groups to stabilize programs, tap into its substantial recruiting strength to improve staffing and coverage, and provide administrators with robust, transparent data reporting for visibility and control over growing their surgical services while containing the escalating costs of anesthesia.

"We are delighted that Jackson Healthcare has been recognized as one of the top employers in the nation, and we are honored to be a part of the Jackson Healthcare family of companies," said Preston Smith, president, Premier Anesthesia. "As with all the companies under Jackson Healthcare's umbrella, we are guided by a collective mission and share corporate values of Others First, Wisdom and Growth. This unique culture is reflected in our steadfast commitment to our partners, our patients and our people, helping ensure excellence and positive experiences for all."

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

Great Place To Work selected the 100 Best list by gathering and analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential survey responses representing the experiences of 8.2 million U.S. employees. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create generous, supportive, high-performance work experiences for every employee in the organization. Companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. and cannot be a government agency. Read the full methodology. To be considered, all companies use the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ survey.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Premier Anesthesia

Premier Anesthesia is one of the nation's largest privately held anesthesia management companies. Solely focused on building and managing the best anesthesia teams in the industry, its leadership brings extensive experience and expertise in hospital-based physician staffing, recruiting and management, helping hospital and healthcare facilities across the country achieve superior clinical, business and patient outcomes. Premier Anesthesia is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Learn more at www.premieranesthesia.com.

