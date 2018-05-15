PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans

uCPE enables network operators (Communications Service Providers & Multiple System Operators) to bring virtualized and non-virtualized (bare metal) network services to servicing both the Residential and Enterprise Markets. The proliferation of SD-WAN, security, and routing software solutions on the market must be stitched together with an optimized hardware platform tuned to work with each unique service chain.

Bob Mahr, PREMIER spokesperson explains, "PREMIER is focused on being a trusted partner for our customers in providing a single brand that can deliver a complement of network solutions. PREMIER will incorporate uCPE into the current offering and continue to deliver quality, reliability and performance. We also bring existing scale to support our Tier 2, and Tier 3 Carriers through our existing marketplace presence, our customer reach, and our ability to deliver Carrier Grade solutions to the broader service provider market is unmatched."

"uCPE platforms enable network operators to streamline services and reduce costs for their residential and enterprise customers by replacing multiple fixed-function network appliances with a single device," said Dan Rodriquez, vice president and general manager of the Communications Infrastructure Division in Intel's Data Center Group. "With its upcoming Intel® Select Solution for uCPE, PREMIER will offer network operators a pre-verified uCPE solution, accelerating their path for delivering uCPE-based services to their end-customers."

In addition, PREMIER will perform the integration, distribution, enhancement, validation, and support of the total solution. PREMIER will be working closely with Intel and our partners to offer a full lifecycle management program.

For more information, please contact:

Jaimie Pfeiffer

AVP of Marketing

Phone: 206-948-0880

ABOUT PREMIER

PREMIER, is a global provider of Carrier-grade products and strategic sourcing company. A wholly owned subsidiary of KGPCo, formed in 1983, based on a methodology to provide critical supply items at a more competitive cost yet maintain the quality and dependability carriers demand to meet their 99.999 reliability standards. The PREMIER advantage starts with broad and established partnerships with manufacturers worldwide as well as vast product development capabilities to manufacturer product according to specifications, supporting innovative technologies for the future.

Come speak with Bob at BCE show in Austin, TX in booth #B421.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premier-announces-intel-select-solution-for-ucpe-launch-plans-300648868.html

SOURCE PREMIER