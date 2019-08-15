Premier California Santana Tribute Band to Play The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Well-known as the leading concert venue in Orange County, California, The Coach House will feature southern California's celebrated Santana Tribute Band, Savor.

On Sunday evening, August 25, Savor will perform from 9 PM to 10:30 PM. Opening the evening at 7 PM will be Orange County fixtures, The Shenanigans Band.

Santana Tribute Band live: Watch Savor's performance at The Cave in Big Bear, California. Savor guitarist and founder Michael Caroff takes great pride in reproducing Carlos Santana's signature solos exactly as they sound on the album. Seven experienced and talented musicians makeup Savor's lineup.

Fronted by Michael Caroff on guitar, Savor consists of seven accomplished musicians who tear through more than 40 years of Santana classics, from 1969's breakout Evil Ways, to three of the surprise hits from the phenomenal 1999 grammy-winning album Supernatural: Smooth, Maria Maria, and Corazon Espinado.

Also featured prominently are Santana's most beloved instrumental songs: the beautiful Europa, and Samba Pa Ti. In addition, Savor includes several original compositions from their own album, ¡Moviendote! -- written and performed in a style reminiscent of Santana's Latin-Rock fusion.

Formed in 2003, Savor has been amazing audiences throughout California, Arizona, and Nevada with their stunningly spot-on recreations of Santana's timeless music. With a full complement of percussion players, five vocalists (led by the powerful pipes of Steven Elowe), and the singing tones of Caroff's guitar, the group has earned their sterling reputation.

"People are often astounded that our band sounds so much like Santana," recounts Caroff. "My response is: 'That's what we are supposed to do!' After all, as a tribute band, it is our job to re-create the music that everyone knows and loves, exactly."

Not only does Michael produce all the notes as well as the singing sustain for which Carlos is legendary, but keyboardist David Jefferson also plays every piano, organ, and synthesizer solo note-for-note.

"David and I are the only original members," Michael explains. "In the last 16 years, we have probably gone through more than 40 different musicians. Luckily, we've seen a steady improvement in the quality of players in the band. Currently, we are enjoying the best lineup of musicians we have ever had. And you can hear it in the sound."

You can see details of the show, as well as buy tickets, on Savor's Calendar page: https://www.savortheband.com/coachhouse

Media Contact:

Michael Caroff

219938@email4pr.com

(818) 784-0922

https://www.savortheband.com

SOURCE Savor the Band