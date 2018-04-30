Premier Chrysler Jeep of Placentia Announces New Location and Name

The decision to move locations has been a long time coming for Premier Automotive Group. This change will bring more affordable vehicle options to drivers in the Long Beach, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Fullerton, and Irvine, CA areas. The location will offer a diverse lineup of vehicles from top automotive makers like Chrysler and Jeep. Not to mention, the dealership location also offers a state-of-the-art service department with certified automotive technicians on-site. Premier Automotive Group expects Premier CDJR of Buena Park to be one of their best locations yet!

"Our team is excited to add the Dodge and RAM trucks to our world class lineup anchored by the historic and enduring Jeep brand! We are open 7 days a week in all departments, including Service! We look forward to serving the Buena Park and surrounding communities with enthusiasm! "

- Frank Alvarez, General Manager of Premier Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Buena Park.

The new Premier CDJR of Buena Park will offer all of the astounding Premier Automotive perks that drivers in the previous location have grown accustomed to. The dealership is located at 7301 Artesia Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90621 and opened its doors on April 9th, 2018.

Additional information about the newest edition to Premier Automotive Group an be found on their website https://premierautomotive.com/, or you can call them directly.

For more information about Premier CDJR of Buena Park, please visit https://www.premiercdjrbuenapark.com/about-us

About Premier Automotive Group

Originating in 1995, Premier Automotive Group opened its first inaugural store, Toyota of New Orleans, and has since flourished into a group with over 21 stores in five states nationwide. Premier Automotive Group offers valuable services alongside its lineup of new and used models at several locations. Drivers can earn up to $750 in rewards points when shopping with Premier Automotive Group. They can also access a We Care Package, which offers Trip Continuance and Emergency Roadside Assistance through the Premier Advantage Plan. The Premier Advantage Ultimate Plan offers Concierge Services, a premier personal assistant open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to take any request. Premier Automotive also offers a powertrain warranty for life and free maintenance with every new Premier Auto vehicle purchase.

Also offers progressive, complete financing solutions for motorists, Premier Automotive Group streamlines the car buying process for drivers nationwide.

Premier Automotive Group has over 21 dealerships located in Louisiana, California, Kansas and Missouri.

