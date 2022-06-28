Premier Cleaning Brand, Bling Sauce, Announces Advanced New Product for Cool Touch & Synthetic Leathers - Mild Soap Sauce

PHOENIX, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its reputation for world-class care & cleaning products that are specialty formulated for boats, RVs, powersports vehicles, snowmobiles, and more, Bling Sauce reveals its newest addition to the Bling power-cleaning lineup.

Bling Sauce is revealing the latest addition to its all-star cleaning collection – Mild Soap Sauce, the specialty upholstery cleaner for cool touch vinyl & synthetic leathers. The new formulation is approved by leading OEM vinyl and upholstery manufacturers for specialty fabrics prohibiting the use of anything other than the use of mild soap. In realizing the gap in the market for high performance and effective yet mild products built for high-use items such as boats, RVs, UTVs, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and more, Bling Sauce created its new cleaner to be the ultimate choice for lasting cleaning power and specialized care.

The proprietary formula by Bling Sauce has safe and effective cleaning qualities along with added benefits that other generic mild soaps don't provide. Outdoor enthusiasts of recreational vehicles with cool touch vinyl, synthetic leathers, outdoor canvas, or other unique specialty fabrics, Mild Soap Sauce is the only solution.

Premium features include:

Repels mold, mildew and fungal stains

Advanced cleaning formula with UV Inhibitors

Safe for all fabrics and fabric canvas except dry clean ONLY materials

Rinses residue free and with not discolor vinyl or fabrics; Fragrance and dye free

Safe to use when Mild Soap is required by manufacturer's warranty

In fact, Mild Soap Sauce is recommended and approved for Spradling's Chil™ Cool Technology vinyl and Morbern's, Koolfab™ vinyl. These vinyls can be found on most Avalon, Boston Whaler, Cobalt, Crest , Fourwinns , Malibu, Mastercraft, Moomba, Supra, Tahoe and Tige boats.

In explaining the company's continued commitment to this new product, Boat Bling, President & CEO Patrick Jones explains, "Our mission is about inspiring pride in ownership. There is no better way to do that than to develop a product that provides a solution to a growing problem, making it easy for our customers to clean after a day on the water with friends and family."

Boat Bling, Inc has global distribution, recommendations from the leading OEM manufacturers, and being sold at over 6,000 retail outlets in 10 countries and on 4 continents including some of the biggest retailer names in the world, such as West Marine, Bass Pro, Cabela's, Academy Sports, Overton's, Walmart, and more. Everyone has a goal and a dream that they believe they can achieve, and on behalf of the entire team at Boat Bling, we are humbled, extremely grateful, and appreciative of the support and loyalty from you, our customers.

