Premier Cleaning Brand, Bling Sauce, Announces Approval for Digital Screens by Major Electronics Manufacturers

PHOENIX, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its reputation for world-class care & cleaning products that are specialty formulated for boats, RVs, powersports vehicles, snowmobiles, and more, Bling Sauce reveals its newest addition to the Bling power-cleaning lineup, Glass Treatment & Cleaner Kit.

Today's Boats, RVs, Automobiles & other Powersport vehicles utilize electronic screens and displays to provide a world of information at your fingertips. But fingers are also loaded with oils, dirt, and microbes. Glass Sauce was designed to spray directly on the sensitive electronic screens and your windshield to remove dirt, grease, oils, spots, and germs while providing a clean, streak-free appearance. Glass Sauce goes a step further with an added polymer technology that bonds to the surface, resisting scratches and continuously helps repel water and oil residues. A must-have to ensure you can track the GPS in your boat or UTV, you don't miss that huge fish on your fish finder and you can easily select your favorite songs in your car.

Premium features include:

Cleans and protects glass longer

Polymer technology helps repel water and oil residue

Polymer bonds to surface to help resist scratching

Ideal for electronic screens and displays

Anti-Static

Safe for all surfaces

Tested & Approved by leading digital screen manufacturers.

Navico Group has tested and approved Bling Sauce's Glass Sauce for cleaning their Digital screen displays. Lowrance®, Simrad®, B & G®, CZone® and MotorGuide® are part of this premier group of companies that supply the Marine, RV & Powersports markets.

In explaining the company's continued commitment to this new product, Boat Bling, President & CEO Patrick Jones explains, "Our mission is about inspiring pride in ownership. There is no better way to do that than to develop a product that provides a solution to a growing problem, making it easy for our customers to clean after a day on the water with friends and family."

Boat Bling, Inc has global distribution, recommendations from the leading OEM manufacturers, and being sold at over 6,000 retail outlets in 10 countries and on 4 continents including some of the biggest retailer names in the world, such as West Marine, Bass Pro, Cabela's, Academy Sports, Overton's, Walmart, and more. Everyone has a goal and a dream that they believe they can achieve, and on behalf of the entire team at Boat Bling, we are humbled, extremely grateful, and appreciative of the support and loyalty from you, our customers.

