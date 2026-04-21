PREMIER CLINICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE EXPANDS CLINICAL RESEARCH IN MIAMI THROUGH WOMEN'S MONTH LEADERSHIP, MENTAL HEALTH TRIALS, AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

MIAMI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Clinical Research Institute is reinforcing its position as a leading clinical research organization in Miami, advancing mental health clinical trials while strengthening its commitment to community engagement and education across South Florida. Throughout the month of March, in recognition of Women's Month, Premier Clinical Research Institute participated in a series of high-impact initiatives that reflect its mission to bridge clinical innovation with real community impact.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, elected officials, and prominent members of the business community

As a presenting sponsor of the Women Who Lead annual luncheon hosted by Call Me Cuban at the iconic Cardozo Hotel on Miami Beach, Premier Clinical Research Institute supported the recognition of 40 influential women making a meaningful difference across industries and communities. The event, curated by Chef Michael Calvo, brought together a distinguished audience of business leaders, philanthropists, and changemakers. Leadership from Premier Clinical Research Institute was present and recognized for its continued support of women and nonprofit initiatives.

Further reinforcing its commitment to public health and accessibility, Premier Clinical Research Institute participated in the Doral Health Spring into Health Wellness Fair, where its principal investigators engaged directly with the community. During the event, Premier shared information on active clinical trials focused on depression, schizophrenia, dementia, PTSD, and other mental health conditions, helping to expand awareness and access to research opportunities.

PCR Institute's impact continued with the recognition of Lillian Cowan at the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Luncheon. The event led by the chamber's Executive Director Liliam Lopez was attended by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, elected officials, and prominent members of the business community, further highlighting the Premier's growing influence within the region.

In addition, Premier Clinical Research Institute participated in a Lunch and Learn educational session at Care Resource, a longstanding organization dedicated to HIV/AIDS care and advocacy in South Florida. Yanna Hache led the conversation on behalf of Premier, providing insight into clinical research and the importance of patient education and participation.

Through its continued involvement in high-level events, educational initiatives, and community partnerships, Premier Clinical Research Institute is setting a new standard for how clinical research organizations engage with the communities they serve.

ABOUT PREMIER CLINICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE

Premier Clinical Research Institute is a Miami-based clinical research organization specializing in compensated clinical trials for mental health conditions including depression, schizophrenia, dementia, and PTSD. Premier is dedicated to advancing medical innovation while supporting patient education and community engagement across South Florida.

For more information, visit www.pcrinstitute.com or call 305-392-0279. Follow on social media: @pcrinstitute

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