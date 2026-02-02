Premier Cloud Ranks No. 2 on CRN's 2025 Fast Growth 150 List

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Premier Cloud is proud to announce its No. 2 spot on CRN's 2025 Fast Growth 150 list . This recognition underscores the company's rapid growth and continued momentum in delivering impactful cloud and AI solutions to organizations across North America.

The CRN Fast Growth 150 highlights the fastest-growing technology solution providers based on two-year revenue growth, among companies with at least $1 million in annual sales. Premier Cloud's expansion has been driven by strong demand for cloud modernization, AI adoption, cost optimization, and data-driven services - all core to helping customers scale efficiently and securely.

As a long-standing Google Cloud partner, Premier Cloud helps organizations solve complex business and technical challenges through modern cloud architectures, scalable infrastructure, and intelligent automation. The company's client-first approach focuses on delivering measurable outcomes that improve performance, productivity, and long-term value.

Looking ahead, Premier Cloud is making significant investments across its cloud and AI practice as customer demand continues to accelerate. The company remains focused on scaling delivery and enabling organizations to move faster, operate smarter, and unlock greater value from the cloud.

About Premier Cloud

Premier Cloud is a cloud services provider that specializes in Google Cloud technologies. As one of the fastest-growing MSPs in North America, the company delivers strategy, consulting, and implementation services that help organizations modernize infrastructure, activate and visualize data, adopt AI solutions, and unlock business value from their cloud investments.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company is a leading source of news, analysis, and insight for the IT channel. With a focus on solution providers, technology vendors, and distribution partners, CRN delivers trusted coverage on the people, products, and strategies shaping the technology industry. The CRN Fast Growth 150 list recognizes the fastest-growing technology solution providers in North America based on revenue growth.

SOURCE Premier Cloud Inc.