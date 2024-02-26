Premier Cloud Secures Google Cloud Infrastructure Services Specialization

News provided by

Premier Cloud Inc.

26 Feb, 2024, 14:06 ET

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Premier Cloud is proud to announce its achievement of the Google Cloud Infrastructure Services Specialization, a recognition within the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program that exhibits the technical expertise of a Google Cloud partner in specific cloud solutions and service domains.

Achieving this specialization involves a rigorous audit of key projects completed for clients by implementing solutions to business challenges on Google Cloud.

In particular, Premier Cloud demonstrated the deployment of a new cost-estimating application for a leading electrical contractor without any prior cloud infrastructure, in addition to ensuring secure access and seamless integration with Google Workspace. Additionally, for a digital marketing agency faced with unreliable infrastructure, Premier Cloud executed a strategic 'lift and shift' to Google Cloud Platform, significantly enhancing application performance, reducing latency, and streamlining SSL management.

These case studies exemplify Premier Cloud's adeptness at navigating and solving the intricate challenges of cloud infrastructure, affirming its position as a trusted Google Cloud partner dedicated to fostering digital transformation and operational excellence across industries.

Adel Ben Rzouga, Director of Cloud Services at Premier Cloud, commented, "This recognition reflects the technical team's dedication to delivering expert cloud solutions, validating our team's expertise and readiness to deliver complex infrastructure projects on Google Cloud. I am proud of my team for making this achievement possible, and I look forward to leveraging this specialization to deliver even greater value to our clients."

As a Google Cloud partner, Premier Cloud is dedicated to continuous learning and excellence in cloud technology, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of delivering high-quality, scalable, and secure cloud solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses across various industries.

About Premier Cloud:

Premier Cloud is a leading provider of cloud technology services, specializing in assisting organizations with their transition to, and optimization of, Google Cloud. Renowned for its technical excellence and commitment to customer success, Premier Cloud offers tailored cloud solutions that enhance operational efficiency, productivity, and competitive advantage.

SOURCE Premier Cloud Inc.

