Premier Construction Software Partners with Lumber to Revolutionize Workforce Management in Construction

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Premier Construction Software , the global leader in financial cloud ERP solutions for the construction industry, announces a strategic partnership with Lumber , a modern payroll and workforce management platform. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders with a shared mission to transform workforce management in the construction sector, enhancing operational efficiency, real-time decision-making, and project success.

Together, Premier and Lumber are addressing one of the most pressing challenges in construction—streamlining workforce management. By integrating their advanced technologies, this partnership offers construction companies an unparalleled solution that unifies payroll, HR, and real-time labor data, ensuring better job costing, financial accuracy, and workforce optimization.

"This partnership elevates our ability to deliver true end value to our clients," said Karoline Lapko, CEO of Premier Construction Software. "In today's fast-moving construction landscape, successful project delivery relies on accurate, real-time data flow and seamless software integration. Partnering with Lumber allows us to build a powerful, well-architected API that drives both efficiency and scalability, ensuring that clients are empowered to make timely, informed decisions across their operations."

Shreesha Ramdas, Co-Founder of Lumber, echoed this sentiment: "This partnership is a milestone for the construction sector. By combining Premier's robust ERP with Lumber's cutting-edge payroll technology, we're enabling greater project efficiency and unlocking new opportunities for seamless collaboration across North America. Our combined solution provides construction businesses with a powerful tool to manage labor costs in real-time, improving profitability and project outcomes."

Manish Kumar, Co-Founder of Lumber, added, "We're thrilled to partner with Premier Construction Software, a company that shares our commitment to integrity and innovation. Together, we aim to empower construction companies with technologies that optimize processes, enhance employee well-being, and ultimately drive success in a highly competitive, dynamic market."

Driving Digital Transformation in Construction

Premier's AI-powered cloud ERP platform sets the standard for automation, real-time visibility, and financial control in the construction industry. This partnership with Lumber furthers Premier's mission to drive digital transformation by providing clients with the ability to capture labor data in real time, improving job costing accuracy and streamlining both payroll and workforce management processes.

A Track Record of Leadership and Innovation

As a leader in the construction software space, Premier Construction Software has helped thousands of construction companies optimize performance and drive sustainable growth. With over 30 years of industry expertise and innovation, Premier continues to lead the digital transformation of construction, ensuring clients have the tools and insights they need to succeed in today's competitive market.

For more information about how Premier Construction Software's award-winning solutions can help your business achieve operational excellence, visit premiercs.com

About Premier Construction Software

Founded in 2009, Premier Construction Software operates on a global scale with offices across North America, Australia/New Zealand, and the MENA region. We specialize in financial construction software, delivering a unified platform that integrates financial management, project execution, field operations, and AI-driven technology to help clients achieve operational excellence and scalability.

Premier Construction Software is a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. , a global leader in delivering specialized, mission-critical software solutions for both public and private sectors.

About Lumber

Lumber is a modern AI-powered workforce management platform that seamlessly streamlines payroll for building contractors. Visit lumberfi.com for more information.

SOURCE Premier Construction Software