Premier Continuum Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Program Solutions, Worldwide for its ParaSolution Software

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Continuum, an international leader in business continuity offering world-class consulting, certified training and proprietary solution, has been recognized by Gartner for its ParaSolution software.

The easy-to-use cloud-based software provides guidance and flexibility to help organizations from various industries embed best practices into their operations. Its customized automated processes and clever information sharing mechanisms allow organizations to cut down on administrative tasks while ensuring compliance with all BCM requirements across business lines and regions. Over the past 15 years, ParaSolution has been used by large and small organizations operating in the financial and manufacturing sectors as well as government agencies, among others. ParaSolution software addresses the entire BCM lifecycle.

"To us, being recognized as a Leader by Gartner is a testimony to the relevancy and completeness of ParaSolution," stated Isabelle Primeau, Founder and President at Premier Continuum. With its fluid set of seamlessly integrated modules, the solution can support organizations in orchestrating their whole BCMP and IT DR plan, from governance and program management to incident management.

"Organizations that truly want to be resilient wish to efficiently gather critical information from all relevant contributors and engage them in keeping this intel up-to-date, using automation solutions and, more specifically, their workflow functionality," added Isabelle. "Real-time and valid information is expected to be available in the palm of their hand (mobile apps have become a must-have) and displayed in an intuitive and self-explanatory way. Decision-makers and solution implementers want to know what is going on at all times."

"In our view, this recognition by Gartner validates our desire and capability to support customers' most pressing challenges," said Marie-Hélène Primeau, Executive Vice-President of Premier Continuum and BCM Expert. "We're field-oriented and customer-centric, not just techy IT service providers. Our approach in developing and implementing ParaSolution has always been attuned to our clients' realities, and our onboarding process is fluid."

Highlights

ParaSolution allows users to grasp information through real-time dashboards and reports that provide current state of readiness to support informed decision-making.

ParaSolution won the 2018 BCI Americas Award for Continuity and Resilience Innovation for its workflow and seamless update functionality, which provides a high return on investment while reducing the amount of time required by all parties involved.

For efficiency, information captured in the BIA is automatically populated in other steps of the lifecycle and connected to an integrated database.

ParaSolution comes with standardized approaches, based on industry best practices such as ISO 22301 and BCI Good Practices, while allowing configuration by the client and further customization to suit the client's needs.

ParaSolution SaaS is highly available. It is hosted on secure and audited servers and can also be hosted by client organizations.

ParaSolution includes the following modules: Business Continuity, IT Disaster Recovery, Risk Management, Vendor Risk Management, Emergency Plan Management, and ISO22301 Conformity & Governance.

"As the necessity for greater organizational resilience is becoming increasingly relevant and recognized, we believe this recognition from Gartner validates our strengths," said Marie-Hélène. "We are continuously expanding our reach, improving our products and being solicited to help organizations shift from a traditional to an automated BCM solution. They seek greater efficiency, scalability, flexibility, coherence, mobilization and overall higher resilience. We aim to be the most complete expert-partner to support our clients on their business continuity maturity curve and to help them Grasp, Tailor, Accelerate and Mobilize their BCM automatization journey."

Premier Continuum benefits from very high renewal and referral rates and wishes to thank its forward-thinking clients and employees for its ongoing success.

www.premiercontinuum.com



*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Program Solutions, Worldwide," David Gregory, Roberta Witty, 12 September 2019

About Premier Continuum Inc. & ParaSolution©

Developed by Premier Continuum, ParaSolution is a world-class and award-winning web-based solution that addresses the entire BCM lifecycle and can be tailored to the organization. It integrates BIA, risk assessment, plan development and activation, exercises, and crisis and incident management. ParaSolution is supported by experienced consultants and certified trainers, thereby ensuring the continued maturity of organizations' resilience programs. With ParaSolution, our clients can rest assured they are undertaking an approach fully aligned with current best practices. For more information, please visit www.premiercontinuum.com.

