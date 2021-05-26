Premier Continuum Wins Provider of the Year and Innovation of the Year at BCI Americas Awards 2021

MONTRÉAL, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Montréal-based company Premier Continuum, which specializes in organizational resilience (business continuity, IT disaster recovery, crisis management, emergency preparedness and risk management), has won two prestigious awards at the BCI Americas Awards 2021: Provider of the Year and Innovation of the Year.

Provider of the Year

Every year, the BCI Americas Awards recognizes a North American player that stood out as an outstanding provider in the continuity and resilience sector.

The Premier Continuum (PCI) team's greatest strength is that it understands and supports its clients during every step of their organizational risk management. The company offers three unique and complementary services: in-depth consulting services, certified training and world-class software, ParaSolution.

Over time, and particularly in 2020, a year overshadowed by the global pandemic, Premier Continuum has become a natural extension of its North American clients' continuity teams. As a result, PCI has carved out a premier position for itself, as confirmed by the Provider of the Year award won.

"We are truly invested in our clients' success and these prestigious awards confirm that our approach works," said Isabelle Primeau, Founder and President of Premier Continuum.

In 2019, the prestigious Gartner® organization named Premier Continuum as a global leader. This recognition, combined with the two awards it won in 2021, cements Premier Continuum as a leader in its field.

About Premier Continuum Inc. and ParaSolution®

Premier Continuum is owned and operated by two women who won the 2016 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Award. Founded in 1997, the company is known as a global player. Its clients range from small to large organizations in the financial, manufacturing, and government sectors, and many more. It is seeing strong growth in Canada, the United States and around the world.

Developed by Premier Continuum, ParaSolution is a world-class, award-winning, web-based solution that provides comprehensive business continuity management and can be adapted to any organization. Thanks to ParaSolution, organizations can have peace of mind knowing they are adopting an approach supported by best practices.

For more information, visit www.premiercontinuum.com.

About BCI

The Business Continuity Institute is a non-profit organization that sets guidelines, trains professionals and gathers research in the business continuity field.

For more information, visit www.thebci.org.

