Premier Cube Brand GANCUBE Once Again Celebrates New 3x3 Average World Record

News provided by

GANCUBE

28 Jun, 2023, 07:23 ET

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, at the Mofunland Cruise Open 2023 sponsored by GANCUBE, 9-year-old Chinese cuber and GAN GURUS team member Yiheng Wang set a new world record for the 3x3 Cube event with an average time of 4.48-seconds.

Yiheng's latest achievement is his second world record in three months, following his previous record of 4.69-seconds on March 12. Yiheng follows in the footsteps of teammate Feliks Zemdegs, who managed to surpass his own record in a similarly short timeframe.

Continue Reading

The GAN GURUS club, comprised of elite Cube players, was formed by leading  Cube brand GANCUBE and includes Tymon Kolasiński, Ruihang Xu, Matty Hiroto Inaba and Leo Borromeo.

Over its nearly 50-year history, the cubing hardware has undergone many revolutionary changes. GANCUBE, a leader in Cube technology and innovation, utilizes state-of-the-art structural designs, lightweight and magnetic technologies, and innovative craftsmanship to create athlete-level speedcubes that meet the rigorous demands of extreme competitions.

To cite an example, the GAN12 Maglev used by Yiheng is a magnetic levitation cube introduced by GANCUBE in 2021. This flagship professional cube has gained popularity among prominent speedcubers like Feliks Zemdegs, Yiheng Wang, Tymon Kolasiński, and Ruihang Xu, who rely on it for both competitive events and training sessions.

Founded in 2014 by renowned professional speedcuber Ganyuan Jiang, GANCUBE has established an 8-figure loyal customer base that appreciates the brand's   innovative technologies and extraordinary brand value. With loads of technology patents, the company leads the way in advancing and innovating Speed Cube technology through its flagship products year after year.

GANCUBE is currently developing the next-generation flagship speed cube, which is expected to be available to users worldwide this autumn.

Contact: ZhiYu Rong, [email protected]

SOURCE GANCUBE

