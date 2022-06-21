Premier Custom Furniture and Interior Décor Studio Plantation Changes Name to Moniker Home

Brand Celebrates Clients' Stories of Individuality Through Remarkable Interiors Reflecting Their Signature Style

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantation Design, named after the exotic decorating trend popular when it opened in 1998, has rebranded as Moniker Home . While the company still embraces an international vibe with its imported goods, today it is principally focused on creating exceptional custom furniture pieces that blend traditional and modern lines. Combining its custom furniture with a vast collection of curated décor, Moniker Home offers an unrivaled opportunity to create distinctive interiors that express each client's personal style.

"We landed on Moniker Home because it perfectly and beautifully conveys our commitment to helping our customers discover their signature style and explore its full potential," said Ryan Valley, president. "Our mission is to bring each of our client's personal visions to life through creative collaboration, limitless custom furniture capabilities, and unexpected furnishings."

What differentiates Moniker Home from other custom furniture makers is its ability to accommodate nearly every conceivable design specification – be it material, dimensions, fabric, or finish. Handmade by the most skilled carpenters, upholsterers, and metalworkers in Los Angeles, every artisanal piece is built to stand the test of time.

"Our clients are never limited to our existing furniture collection or by typical manufacturing restrictions, such as pre-set dimensions or finishes," Valley continued. "This flexibility allows them to discover their 'inner designer' and run with it, or bring us their own concepts, creating breathtaking pieces that reflect who they are."

An "I" is revealed within the prominent "M" of the company's official logomark, emphasizing the brand's focus on individuality. The deconstructed letter is also meant to convey how simple design elements can come together to form something uniquely beautiful. The logo's reflective gold color is a nod to the brand being synonymous with luxurious home furnishings. Finally, the embossed effect celebrates the company's promise to unveil each client's trademark style.

Moniker Home's collaborative process also sets the company apart. In addition to tailoring its design and manufacturing approach to each client's specific requirements, the company oversees every single production detail to ensure that the end product is exactly as ordered. Throughout this process, Moniker Home stays in constant communication with its clients, helping them make design decisions along the way. "Working in tandem with clients from initial concept to final delivery, our expert team is always by your side," said Valley.

As its custom furniture capabilities have grown, so has Moniker Home's need for a dedicated area to create and imagine with its clients. Thus, along with a new name, the company has a new address . Coming in early 2023 to Moniker Home's new digs will be the 'Moniker Design Lab,' a space brimming with finish samples, fabric swatches, and inspirational designs.

Moniker Home's diverse clientele includes budding design enthusiasts, seasoned decorators, and interior design firms ranging from boutique to internationally-renowned. "We are grateful for our repeat customers that trust us to continuously evolve, produce impeccable furniture with reliable lead times, and offer an ever-changing collection of accessories," said Valley. "Furthermore, many of our trade clients consider us a seamless extension of their own in-house teams."

In alignment with its vision to be the premier resource for all things interiors, Moniker Home is committed to making custom furniture accessible and offers customization choices to fit a wide range of project budgets.

Moniker Home is beloved for its signature style - inviting luxury – a niche that it continues to define within classic-contemporary design. The company's heirloom-quality pieces are found in residences, hotels, and restaurants worldwide.

