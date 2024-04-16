Premier Custom Golf Cart Company Launches New Website, Opens New Location

Classic Custom Carts updates their website and adds a new location in North Carolina.

WASHINGTON, Ind., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Custom Carts, a golf cart company located in Indiana, has just launched a new website and opened a new location in Salisbury, North Carolina. The new website, www.classiccustomcarts.com , is designed to be a one stop shop for golf cart enthusiasts while their new location will allow Classic Custom Carts to serve a new community of people.

Because Classic Custom Carts has continued to grow over the past years, Merlin Knepp, owner, decided it was time to update the website. Working with E-Impact Marketing , from Lancaster Pa, Classic Custom Carts released the new site on Monday, April 8, 2024.

"We're thrilled to launch our new website and provide golf cart enthusiasts with a convenient platform to bring their ideas to life," said Knepp. "Whether you're looking to upgrade your existing cart or purchase brand-new, we offer everything you need to create your cart."

The website offers various information, including the types of carts that can be purchased. Whether a customer wants a new, refurbished, custom, or used cart, Classic Custom Carts has the options. Not only is the live inventory on the site, you can also browse the services, repairs, and parts that are available for golf cart owners.

In addition to offering a seamless shopping experience, the Classic Custom Carts website also provides valuable resources for customers, including maintenance tips, FAQs, and a blog featuring articles on topics ranging from DIY customization ideas to the latest trends in golf cart design.

New Location In North Carolina

As Classic Custom Carts has grown, Knepp has kept an eye open for a new location. When the opportunity to start a location in Salisbury, NC, came up, he decided to make a move. "Adding a location has been a good experience for us," says Knepp, "We have enjoyed getting to know the new community, and look forward to extending our growth in North Carolina."

The new location will replicate the original location in Indiana, offering the same services, parts, and cart sales. For more information, visit the Salisbury, NC, location page .

About Classic Custom Carts

Classic Custom Carts is a premier golf cart refurbishing company that offers golf cart sales, parts, servicing, and repairs. Focusing more on custom carts, they sell new, used, and refurbished carts for those who are seeking quality and style. In operation since 2017, they are the company to contact for anything golf cart related.

One of the goals of Classic Custom Carts is to provide service to all people. That is why they offer services like financing and delivery for customers to enjoy. Their website allows customers to see their services, browse parts, find inventory, and see the gallery of carts that other cart enthusiasts have. For more information, visit their website at www.classiccustomcarts.com .

