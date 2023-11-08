Premier Dermatology Partners, Miami Expands Team to Better Serve Patients

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the expansion of its team to better serve the needs of patients in the Miami, FL community.

Premier Dermatology Partners has been caring for the Miami community for over 3 years. The addition of Dr. Sarit Itenberg, FAAD, and Damian Otano, APRN, will help ensure that patients at Premier Dermatology will have adequate access to care, including same-day and next-day appointments, as well as additional services available to them.

Dr. Itenberg is a board-certified dermatologist who practices medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology and sees patients of all ages. She truly loves everything about skin health and incorporates her undergraduate degrees in psychology and nutrition into her daily practice. Dr Itenberg is fluent in Russian and can speak Hebrew and Spanish, as well. In her nonclinical time, she enjoys staying up to date on the latest in dermatology devices as well as skin care products.

Damian Otano is a board-certified Nurse Practitioner with a specialization in medical dermatology. With a career spanning over two decades, Damian's journey is a testament to his unwavering commitment to patient care and excellence in the field. He addresses a wide spectrum of skincare concerns, from tackling persistent acne and rosacea to conducting thorough annual skin checks and managing skin cancer, Damian's comprehensive approach ensures that each patient's unique needs are met with precision and compassion.

"We are excited to welcome our new providers to the team and expand our services to better serve the needs of our patients," said Dr. Joshua Berlin. "Our commitment to the community is at the heart of everything we do, and we are proud to be able to provide this elevated level of care to our patients while prioritizing access to care, ensuring our patients receive the care they need when they need it."

Patients looking to schedule an appointment at Premier Dermatology Partners – Miami can do so by scheduling online at premierdermatologypartners.com or by calling the practice at (786) 527-2693.

For more information about Premier Dermatology Partners and its services, visit premierdermatologypartners.com.

Contact: Angela Marks

Address: 3431 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137

Phone: (786) 527-2693

Website: premierdermatologypartners.com

