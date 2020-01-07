Premier Developer Great Gulf's La Clara Luxury Residences Ride Wave of West Palm Beach Popularity

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After 125 years, West Palm Beach is no longer a business center and suburb for Palm Beach or other ocean-front Florida coastal communities. Great Gulf, the Canadian Toronto-based real estate company and luxury condo expert, has embraced these factors which are changing the residential mix and skyline:

Recent State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction cap changes that stimulate residency and drive purchases in Florida Coveted and undeveloped waterfront on the Intracoastal Waterway Eased zoning restrictions, compared to Palm Beach and other coastal towns High quality new construction from premier builders like Great Gulf Easier access to airport, health care and shopping/dining, shaving as much as an hour in transportation time, relative to Palm Beach island residences Game changing free transit: The Circuit® app for free electric transit to/from Palm Beach island and Dixie Highway trolley Affordable transit: Brightline rapid train to Miami Emerging culture and outdoor activity: Kravis Center and Norton Museum, public walking paths and spaces. Proximity to polo, golf, fishing Burgeoning shopping, dining and entertainment. Dixie Highway for antiques/art, and restaurant options downtown and on Dixie Highway Purchase trends such as the $43 million penthouse at new construction The Bristol , by Sydell Miller , Palm Beach philanthropist and co-founder of Matrix Essentials

Enter Great Gulf with LA CLARA, 83-unit Luxury Condo – Skyline Addition for 33405 Zip Code

Great Gulf brings its award-winning expertise from the Toronto ultra-luxury condo business to LA CLARA at 1515 South Flagler Drive, on the Intracoastal Waterway. With construction underway, 25% of the residences including the penthouse, for over $8.9 million have been sold. Expected completion is late 2022.

Great Gulf is fully integrated, with operating divisions that span the entire real estate spectrum and is a major player in Toronto's explosive condo market.

The LA CLARA 83-unit high-rise boasts 6 reasons why buyers should explore it:

Unobstructed water views, high ceilings, over-sized terraces, floor to ceiling windows and luxury finishes and appliances in every unit Proximity to all Palm Beach and West Palm Beach amenities Resort-like amenities including full time concierge and valet, lifestyle director, Tammy Fender Spa Concierge services, private landscaped garden, stunning outdoor pool, lounge area and state of the art fitness center Balance between owner privacy and sense of community Developed by 5-time Home Builder of the Year Award winner and Best International High-Rise Residential Development for One Bloor , Toronto mixed-use skyscraper Designed by internationally-renowned architect Siamak Hariri , recognized with 60 major architectural awards (including McKinsey & Company Canadian headquarters, the Tom Patterson Theatre for the Stratford Festival, and the Baha' i Temple of South America , which he discussed on a TED talk). https://www.ted.com/talks/siamak_hariri_how_do_you_build_a_sacred_space#t-15849

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive sales and marketing agent for La Clara, led by Sales Director, Chris Leavitt. For sales inquiries call: 561.617.9275

About Great Gulf

Established in 1975, the Great Gulf Group of companies including Great Gulf Homes an international award-winning, low-rise and landmark high-rise residential developer providing over 70,000 families with places to call home; Ashton Woods Homes, the 3rd largest private builder and 18th largest in the U.S.; First Gulf, an innovative market leader in sustainable, accessible and transit-oriented commercial developments and large scale design-build industrial facilities; Tucker HiRise, a leading construction management company, specializing in the construction of high-density, mixed-used projects; H+ME Technology, a precision engineering panelization manufacturing facility; and Taboo Muskoka, one of Canada's top-ranked golf courses, is one of North America's premier real estate organizations. With major projects in Canada and the United States, the company's fully-integrated activities span the entire real estate spectrum. www.greatgulf.com

About Co-Developer Terrace Mountain

Terrace Mountain Investors is an Austin based family office established in 2011 and is actively engaged in real estate development. TMI focuses primarily on the development of urban multifamily property. The company operates on the core belief that exceptional commitment and effort are essential to creating exceptional communities. This commitment to quality sets them apart from their peers. TMI's recent work in south Florida includes The Henry, Coral Gables' preeminent multifamily community. TMI makes an impact on the communities it serves through the development of innovative master planned projects that emphasize the importance of sustainability and creativity in the built environment.

Media Contact:

Maribel Alvarez

5613171101

Photos:https://www.prlog.org/12804679

SOURCE Great Gulf

