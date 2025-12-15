Premier Equipment Company acquires Winston Tractor Company

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Equipment Company [premierequipmentsales.com] acquired Winston Tractor Company based in Winston-Salem, NC on December 15, 2025, thereby increasing Premier's organization to five retail locations. Premier is an affiliate of Curtis Lane Equipment [curtis-lane.com]. Winston Tractor Company adds a high volume of compact tractor, utility tractor, and construction equipment sales in a fast-growing geography to Premier's footprint.

In addition to New Holland Agriculture and Construction, Case IH Agriculture will be added to Premier's diverse equipment portfolio. The acquisition strengthens Premier's ability to serve customers with expanded parts inventory, service capabilities, a broader selection of new and pre-owned equipment, and an expanded team of talented employees.

"The Premier team is excited to expand our business with the addition of Winston Tractor," said Spencer Bellamy, Premier Equipment's president. "The two companies share the desire to build and support trusted relationships with our customers, employees, and communities. We look forward to meeting the needs of agricultural producers, residential homeowners, contractors, governmental agencies, and commercial businesses in the area previously served by Winston Tractor."

Bobby Cockerham states: "Winston Tractor is a long-standing dealership owned and operated by the Cockerham family. The sale of Winston Tractor marks the end of more than 60 years of dealership operations by the family. The Cockerham family entered the equipment business in the 1960s with the opening of Charlotte Tractor, their first dealership. Over the years, they expanded into multiple locations and became known statewide for customer service, product knowledge, and deep community ties."

About Premier Equipment Company – Premier Equipment is headquartered in Rocky Mount, NC. The company sells new New Holland and Case IH equipment (Winston Salem), pre-owned equipment, parts, merchandise, and service for residential, agricultural, and construction customers. Now with five locations, Premier Equipment serves eastern and central North Carolina, employing 80 team members.

