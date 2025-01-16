Premier Estate Properties Once Again Dominates the High-End Florida Market with Over $1.5 Billion In Total Sales and Three of the Highest Sales Nationally For 2024

The post-pandemic luxury Florida real estate boom continues under the auspices of Premier Estate Properties, independent of one of the slowest real estate markets in 25 years.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Estate Properties has just announced its impressive 2024 sales results, achieving over $1.5 Billion in closed transactions. This milestone reinforces its status as the luxury brokerage of choice for the ultra-wealthy along Florida's east coast. Notably, the 2024 results include three record-breaking transactions of $152 million, $148 million, and $145 million—each ranking among the exclusive club of just seven national sales to exceed $100 million this year. These results underscore Premier's unparalleled dominance in the high-stakes world of luxury real estate.

10 Tarpon Isle | Photo Credit: IBI Designs

Premier Estate Properties pioneered a niche market that has exploded since the pandemic. For over 31 years this privately held boutique brokerage has been renowned for representing an unrivaled $1.73 Billion dollar-plus estate portfolio, selling Florida's most prominent and prestigious properties, and providing its select clientele with a level of market insight and personal concierge service unavailable anywhere else.

"Premier's track record as the dominant high-end leader, with many of the nation's most expensive sold transactions, is the result of three decades of honing our specialized expertise," said Gerard Liguori, one of three Brokers/Owners of Premier Estate Properties. "During that time, we have cultivated an exclusive roster of clients. Through our incomparable global network, we have expanded our footprint in feeder markets to grow our international presence. Premier's 2024 accomplishments are a direct reflection of our innovative, strategic, customer-centric approach to effective high-end marketing and highly personalized service."

