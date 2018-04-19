Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston

Premier President and CEO Robert W. Walker commented, "We are excited about the opportunity to once again expand the Premier community bank franchise, this time into the capital city of West Virginia. While we have established commercial loan relationships in Charleston, our retail loan and deposit product offerings should enjoy a natural boost with the addition of First Bank of Charleston's retail franchise. Centrally located between our Ripley, Spencer and Madison markets, a Charleston based retail presence will enable Premier Bank to compete head-to-head with the large out-of-state banking franchises that bought their way into the marketplace, bringing their out-of-state, centralized decision making banking models with them. Premier Bank's community oriented approach to banking is managed in geographic regions with divisional presidents making local lending decisions. In addition, J. Mark Bias, President and CEO of Premier Bank, spent 27 years of his career in Charleston building relationships and developing a local decision based customer service approach to banking. After conversion to our data processing and information systems, First Bank customers should enjoy Premier's ever-increasing modern financial products and services, such as internet and mobile banking, electronic bank statements, and checking accounts with fraud prevention features such as "Debit Card Secure Lock," as well as credit monitoring services and alerts that help customers manage their personal financial information and help detect identity fraud. First Bank's commercial customers will also benefit from Premier's larger lending limits and cash management products while retaining the quality customer service and prompt credit decisions for which community banks like First Bank and Premier are well-known."

First Bank President and CEO Larry Stark stated, "I have personally known Bob Walker and Premier's management team for a great number of years. Under their management, Premier has become an exceptional company while retaining their community bank atmosphere. We are pleased they chose First Bank as their partner as Premier strategically expands into the Charleston marketplace. I firmly believe this merger will be a success for our shareholders, customers, employees, and communities."

Under terms of the definitive agreement, First Bank shareholders will be entitled to a combination of Premier common stock and cash currently valued at approximately $32.00 per First Bank share, or an aggregate value of $33.0 million, including $5.00 in cash from Premier and a $5.00 special dividend from First Bank. Under a floating exchange ratio, Premier would issue common stock valued at approximately $22.00 per First Bank share, or approximately 1.15 million shares assuming yesterday's closing price of $19.73 per share for Premier. The transaction, which is subject to satisfaction of various contractual conditions, requires approval by bank regulatory agencies and the shareholders of First Bank and approval of Premier shareholders for the issuance of shares. The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2018, with a systems conversion anticipated to be completed soon thereafter. Baxter Fentriss and Company served as financial advisor to Premier and FIG Partners, LLC served as financial advisor to First Bank.

Premier Financial Bancorp recently announced annual 2017 earnings of $14,819,000, or $1.38 per diluted share, an annualized return on average assets of approximately 0.99%. Premier Bank currently operates branch locations in 29 communities and towns including Madison, Lewisburg, Logan, Ravenswood, Ripley, Spencer, Gassaway, Buckhannon and Bridgeport, West Virginia; Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; as well as five branches in the Metro Washington DC area. Premier Financial Bancorp also owns Citizens Deposit Bank, a $422 million bank headquartered in Vanceburg, Kentucky with 14 branch locations along the Ohio River from Proctorville and Ironton, Ohio to Vanceburg and Maysville, Kentucky to Fort Wright and Florence, Kentucky in the Metro Cincinnati area.

