Premier Financial Services Celebrates 25th Anniversary by Showcasing Diverse Range of Car Leasing Clients in Iconic "Profiles" Campaign

New Campaign Highlights How Passion for Cars Is Shared by Enthusiasts from All Walks of Life

WOODBURY, N.Y., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Financial Services (PFS) – the nation's leading finance company providing specialty leasing for new and previously owned Ferraris, Porsches, McLarens, Lamborghinis and other exotic, vintage and luxury automobiles – announced today the launch of its "Premier Profiles" campaign, to commemorate the company's 25th year of operation.

Andrew Dale, the founder and CEO of San Diego-based Unite Hair Care Professional Salon Systems, is featured in the "Premier Profiles" campaign. Alex Ross, the owner of Sharkwerks, a custom Porsche shop in California, is featured in the "Premier Profiles" campaign.

Modeled loosely after one of the most successful, longest-running promotional campaigns in advertising history, each "Premier Profile" features individual clients, and includes personal information regarding their careers, as well as personal opinions on topics related to their success and outlook on life.

"The purpose of our campaign," according to Doug Ewing, Vice President of Sales, "is to acknowledge the role that our clients have played in Premier's success over the past 25 years. Many of them are repeat clients, and some of them, in fact, have been with us since the company started in 1997."

Mr. Ewing also noted that Premier wanted to showcase the wide diversity of its clients' ages, backgrounds, locations, careers and viewpoints. He said, "Despite their many differences, they all share a passion for vintage, exotic and luxury cars; and Premier has been honored to provide them with financing that enables them to put those dream cars in their driveways."

A few of Premier's clients who are featured in the initial phase of the campaign — which has no specific end date — include:

- Alex Ross – Owner of Sharkwerks, a Custom Porsche Shop

- Chad Orso – Insurance and Financial Services Consultant

- Andrew Dale – Founder and CEO, Unite Hair Care Professional Salon Systems

- Brad Pearson – Regional Vice President, Coldwell Banker Realty

- Claudio Gambin – President and Financial Advisor, Gambin Financial Group

- Steve Serio – Owner, The Bond Group, Rare and Classic Car Consultants

The "Premier Profiles" campaign will run in several publications that cater to serious automotive enthusiasts, as well as social media platforms. None of the clients featured in the campaign receive any compensation or consideration from Premier in exchange for their participation.

About Premier Financial Service, LLC

Since 1997, Premier Financial Services has been a recognized leader in specialty leasing of new and previously owned exotic, vintage and luxury cars. Premier is dedicated exclusively to innovative, customized leasing arrangements for clients seeking the flexibility of financing, conservation of capital, and the tax advantages of leasing. The company is a subsidiary of 1st Financial Bank USA, Premier's success is based on delivering the industry's highest level of customer service. Visit www.premierfinancialservices.com .

About 1st Financial Bank USA

Established in 1910, 1st Financial Bank USA provides credit cards, construction finance, rental investment property loans, and SBA loans across the country, as well as a full range of banking services in its local communities. 1FBUSA's headquarters are located in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. Learn more at www.1fbusa.com .

