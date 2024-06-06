Premier Food Trucks Marks Milestone with 50th Custom Build for Cousins Maine Lobster, 15 More Units Planned

BUNNELL, Fla., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Food Trucks (PFT), the world's foremost custom food truck designer and manufacturer, proudly announces the completion of its 50th custom-built food truck for Cousins Maine Lobster, a nationwide purveyor of authentic Maine Lobster rolls. This achievement reinforces the continued partnership between PFT and Cousins Maine Lobster, highlighting the success shared between the two companies.

In addition to the 50 units Premier Food Trucks has already built, the company plans to expand further, completing an additional 15 units within the next 8 months.

"We are thrilled to have reached this milestone with Cousins Maine Lobster," says Jordan Schild, President at Premier Food Trucks. "Our partnership has been built on a shared commitment to quality and innovation, and we look forward to continuing to support their success in the mobile food industry."

Each PFT food truck is meticulously crafted with state-of-the-art metal fabrication techniques, premium refrigeration and generators, stainless steel fixtures, and other top-of-the-line amenities to ensure a safe and efficient cooking environment. With numerous customization options, PFT ensures that every truck meets the unique needs of its owner. Some standard features include a 12,000-watt diesel generator, True refrigeration units, a commercial stainless-steel hood, and more.

Premier Food Trucks, established nearly seven years ago, boasts a management team with over three decades of experience in the food truck industry. Known for their precision-built mobile kitchens, the company offers a range of services, from custom fabrication to equipment installation, and have a commitment to working closely with their clients to ensure that their vision is brought to life.

About Premier Food Trucks:

PFT is the number one food truck builder in the world with over 300 trucks built so far. Using the highest quality generators, metal, equipment, signage, and gas/diesel trucks available, PFT lovingly designs and creates custom-built food delivery vehicles that are as beautiful as they are functional. Rated number one for reliability, style, and unmatched customer service, PFT offers start-to-finish services for each mobile unit, from manufacturing to vinyl wrapping. Learn more at: www.PremierFoodTrucks.com.

About Cousins Maine Lobster:

Cousins Maine Lobster is the leading provider of authentic Maine Lobster rolls across the United States. With a commitment to bringing Maine Lobster shack vibes to communities nationwide, they offer their delicious fare through food trucks, brick-and-mortar restaurants, and a Shore-to-Door online service delivering the freshest live Maine lobsters directly to customers' doors.

