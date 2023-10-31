Premier Food Trucks Rolls Out 40th Custom Build for Cousins Maine Lobster, Signifying a Lasting Business Alliance

BUNNELL, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Food Trucks (PFT), the world's leading custom food truck designer and manufacturer, happily announced the completion of its 40th custom-built mobile kitchen for Cousins Maine Lobster, a nationwide provider of authentic Maine Lobster rolls featured on an episode of "Shark Tank." The latest addition to the fleet marks a significant milestone in the enduring partnership between PFT and Cousins Maine Lobster, emphasizing the trust and success the two companies have shared.

Cousins Maine Lobster 40th food truck by Premier Food Trucks PFT Food Truck with open awnings

"The number 40 is not just a statistic, it signifies a journey – one that Cousins Maine Lobster and PFT have walked together," said Jordan Schild, VP of Sales at PFT. "As they continue to thrive, we take immense pride in equipping them with the best mobile kitchens in the business. These sleek black trucks with the scarlet lobster logo are more than vehicles, they're an instantly recognizable statement. We look forward to a continued future with Cousins Maine Lobster, and hope to supply them with many more builds as they continue to grow."

The food truck industry has witnessed exponential growth, with an estimated annual revenue of over $2 billion. Cousins Maine Lobster has capitalized on this trend, extending their Maine Lobster shack vibe from coast to coast. And PFT's 40 custom-built food trucks for Cousins Maine Lobster now operate in 20 states, delivering the unforgettably delicious taste of Maine Lobster rolls to communities nationwide.

Each hand-built PFT food truck is designed with state-of-the-art metal fabrication techniques, high-quality refrigeration and generators, stainless steel counter space and fixtures, and other top-of-the-line amenities to ensure a safe and efficient cooking environment. A whole variety of customizations are possible with every truck, but some main truck features often include:

12,000 watt diesel generator.

T-19 True upright fridge; T-19F True upright freezer.

Tssu-27 True 27-inch sandwich prep.

9-foot commercial stainless steel hood (buyers select 8 feet of cooking equipment with building price adjustments up or down depending on size).

3-bay sink with 2 drain boards; hand washing sink with splash guards.

30-gallon freshwater tank; 45-gallon waste tank.

6-gallon propane hot water heater.

Stainless steel cooking line wall with brushed aluminum serving side and ceiling.

Diamond plate flooring and assorted counters and shelves.

"Companies often talk about customer service, but at Premier Food Trucks, our commitment to it definitely sets us apart," said Jordan Schild. "Food truck owners work all kinds of hours, in multiple time zones, so I always let our clients know they have direct access to me anytime they need. Truck owners always get my personal number, and additionally, I have contacts across the country to help with just about any issue. We pride ourselves on being reachable and responsive if you need us."

Explore operation tips, food truck build options, and in-depth industry info by exploring the PFT blog. And for the latest projects along with pictures and footage of recently completed food trucks, please follow PFT on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube.

About Premier Food Trucks – Precision Built for Food Truck Greatness

PFT is the number one food truck builder in the world with over 300 trucks built so far. Using the highest quality generators, metal, equipment, signage, and gas/diesel trucks available, PFT lovingly designs and creates custom-built food delivery vehicles that are as beautiful as they are functional. Rated number one for reliability, style, and unmatched customer service, PFT offers start-to-finish services for each mobile unit, from manufacturing to vinyl wrapping. Learn more at: www.PremierFoodTrucks.com.

