Premier Food Trucks Unveils Battery-Powered Food Truck Technology, Ushering in a New Era of Generator-Free Mobile Kitchens

BUNNELL, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Food Trucks, a leading manufacturer of custom commercial food trucks, announced today a technological breakthrough poised to transform the mobile food industry: a fully integrated, battery-powered kitchen system that eliminates the need for traditional generators.

Developed through extensive research and development in collaboration with multiple vendors and industry partners, Premier Food Trucks' new power system represents a significant advancement in sustainability, efficiency, and performance for food truck operators nationwide. By moving beyond gas-powered generators, Premier is redefining how mobile kitchens are powered—offering a quieter, cleaner, and more reliable solution.

"For years, generators have been a necessary inconvenience in the food truck world," said Jordan Schild, President of Premier Food Trucks. "They're loud, maintenance-heavy, and limit where and how operators can serve. Our battery-powered kitchen technology is designed to change that entirely and establish a new standard for mobile power."

The system delivers dependable, high-performance energy capable of operating full commercial kitchen equipment while reducing noise pollution, fuel costs, and environmental impact. This next-generation solution enables food truck operators to serve in noise-restricted environments, indoor venues, private events, and urban locations where generators are impractical or prohibited.

Premier Food Trucks has built its reputation on engineering excellence and durability, and this advancement reinforces the company's position at the forefront of food truck manufacturing. Known for producing some of the fastest-built custom commercial kitchens in the industry, Premier also emphasizes longevity—designing food trucks to withstand years of demanding use.

"Speed matters, but quality matters more," Jordan Schild added. "We don't just build food trucks—we build long-term business assets. Our goal has always been to deliver the best-built, longest-lasting food trucks in the world, and this breakthrough is a natural extension of that commitment."

As the company approaches its 10-year anniversary, Premier Food Trucks has grown into an industry leader from its headquarters in Bunnell, Florida, widely regarded as the food truck manufacturing capital of the world. Over the past decade, the company has partnered with entrepreneurs, chefs, and brands nationwide, delivering fully custom food truck builds tailored to each client's operational needs.

Premier Food Trucks provides end-to-end manufacturing services, including custom kitchen design, fabrication, equipment installation, and compliance with commercial and health regulations. The company's hands-on approach and continued focus on advancement have earned it recognition as a trusted partner for both first-time food truck owners and expanding mobile food businesses.

As the food truck industry evolves, Premier Food Trucks is positioning itself at the center of its next chapter—where sustainability, performance, and intelligent power solutions define the future.

"This is just the beginning," Jordan Schild noted. "Battery-powered kitchens represent a new age for mobile food service, and Premier Food Trucks is proud to lead that evolution."

About Premier Food Trucks

Premier Food Trucks is a leading manufacturer of custom commercial food trucks, approaching its 10th year in business. Based in Bunnell, Florida, the company specializes in building high-quality, long-lasting food trucks designed for performance, efficiency, and durability. Premier Food Trucks is committed to innovation, craftsmanship, and helping food entrepreneurs succeed.

