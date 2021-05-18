Premier Game Table Brand, 11 Ravens, Announces New Limited Edition Wayne Gretzky (aka "The Great One") Stealth Table

"Collaborations are a driving force for 11 Ravens. Whether it be athletes, artists, charities, or other luxury brands, we find that partnerships open up new worlds and create community around good design," states Michael Zaretsky, former professional table-tennis player and founder of 11 Ravens.

11 Ravens is currently developing a number of "All Star League" game tables designed in partnership with world famous athletes, artists, and others at the top of their fields who bring their own brand identity, perfectionism, and love of games to their table design.

Gretzky's table with 11 Ravens follows the success of British soccer legend Steven Gerrard's custom white Theseus Shuffleboard. Gerrard and Zaretsky discovered a common interest in more artful game table designs, leading to his customized piece.

"Athletes of many professional sports are known for enjoying the practice of table tennis for hand-eye coordination and as an outlet for team comradery, which led us to creating tables for multiple sports teams and athletic spaces," notes Zaretsky.

"To design and customize a limited edition table tennis table for the Legend himself, #99, was an extraordinary experience in and of itself," states Bernard Semerdjian, 11 Ravens Chief Design Officer and Co-Founder. "The fact that we are able to share the same passion for this game is icing on the cake."

11 Ravens tables can be found in the most luxurious homes and hotels around the world. Each table is a statement piece, custom designed and meticulously engineered. ( www.11ravens.com )

For more information, contact Shaun Thompson PR at [email protected].

SOURCE 11 Ravens

Related Links

http://www.11ravens.com

