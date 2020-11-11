Premier Global Lithium Battery Provider Expands Innovative Low Temperature Product Line

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global lithium battery company, RELiON Battery, is gearing up for colder temperatures with the release of the newest lithium batteries in their Low Temperature battery lineup. Today, the company announces the addition of the RB50-LT and RB300-LT, ideal for use in marine, RV and off-grid applications. RELiON's LT Series feature the same benefits over lead-acid batteries including lighter weight, longer life and higher capacity, but, in addition, they also solve the challenges of charging lithium batteries in freezing weather. RELiON's LT Series lithium batteries can be safely charged at temperatures down to -4°F (-20°C). The system features proprietary technology, which draws power from the charger itself, requiring no additional components – making them safer and more practical for low temperature use.

"RELiON's on a mission to power the world's transition to Lithium drop-in energy storage. Our engineers and product development teams originally developed the LT Series to solve common challenges with charging lithium batteries in freezing temperatures. The success of the LT line has been phenomenal, and we're excited to lead our customers' call for new models in the lineup," said RELiON CEO Paul Hecimovich. "At RELiON we look at the challenges our customers face and truly listen to their feedback. This enables our team to stay at the forefront of what our customers need. We strive for their experience with lithium to be easy so they can focus more on the journey ahead."

Lithium batteries have limited charging capabilities in temperatures below 32°F (5°C). LT models contain a heating element that uniformly heats the cells within the battery to 32°F (5°C) so that it can be charged at its full recommended current. When a charge cycle is initiated in freezing temperatures, instead of the current going into the cells, the battery management system (BMS) diverts the current to the heating element. The heating element functions until the uniform internal temperature of the battery reaches 32°F (5°C), at which time it allows the current to charge the cells. Uniform internal heating is an important feature of the LT model as many external heating blanket options currently available cannot sense the internal temperature of the cells and may not be completely effective at heating the battery throughout.

The new RB50-LT is great for smaller applications such as remote monitoring, kayaking, camping and more. Furthermore, the RB300-LT makes for a superior upgrade in recreational vehicles that spend time traveling in cold weather environments. These batteries can also be used in other off-grid applications where charging in colder temperatures is necessary. In addition, RELiON currently offers an RB20-LT and RB100-LT as part of the Low Temperature Series, making them available for a wide variety of cold weather applications. All LT batteries are available on RELiON's website with limited-time pricing on the RB50-LT and RB300-LT, which are available for pre-order.

To learn more about RELiON Battery, visit relionbattery.com and connect on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About RELiON Battery:

RELiON is a global innovator of battery storage ideas. Founded in 2014, the company is on a mission to help customers challenge and overcome their limits by providing the best drop-in lithium batteries and give back by donating one percent of annual revenue to environmental causes through 1% for the Planet. RELiON products power a range of applications including, Recreational Vehicles, Marine, Electric Vehicles, Solar Powered Solutions and more. The company offers a full range of services and high-quality products that continue to pave the way forward to a greener and more efficient future for energy storage. For more information on RELiON, visit relionbattery.com.

Media Contact:

Paxton Shaw

[email protected]

704-718-1705

SOURCE RELiON Battery

Related Links

http://www.relionbattery.com

