Premier Group Insurance, Inc. Announces New Agency Acquisition Program

DENVER, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Group Insurance Inc., (PGI), is a leading Property & Casualty agency group with headquarters based in the greater Denver, Colorado area, with more than 500 Agency Owner members coast-to-coast and is one of the largest writers of Auto Home and Business insurance in the U.S.

In keeping with Premier's "So Much More" support program for member agencies, Premier will be acquiring P & C agencies for and in tandem with existing Premier Agency owners.

Rex Hickling, CPCU, AIM.President, Premier Group Insurance, Inc.

"This is a win-win for independent agencies looking to sell, to maximize their value and equity, and to place their agency in the best of like-hands, who are local so that policyholders and staff can continue the fine work and the legacy of the selling agency," Rex Hickling, Premier's President remarked.

"PGI agency owners benefit from Premier's strong balance sheet and 20+ years of retail agency experience and hands-on know-how, enabling Premier to take on this endeavor and drive Premier Owner Agency growth even higher, both organically and through acquisition," said Chase McCool, Premier's Vice President, who will head up the acquisition program.

"This is compelling and exciting on so many fronts. There is a trust factor for Selling Agencies who sell to Premier as they benefit from local representation and continuity from Premier's national agency footprint. And more importantly, a mindset to custom tailor an approach to each selling agency owner," added Shawn Walker, Premier's Senior Vice President.

"This includes a range of offerings to fit a seller's situation best, to maintain and grow the business. For some, that may mean cash out, full or partial, business perpetuation options, and even existing employees or family members taking over the business with Premier's capital help. At the end of the day, we say what we will do and then do what we say. For more than 20 years agents and policyholders alike have appreciated that simple clarity and follow-through," said Premier's CEO & Founder, Youngdon Yun. "That is Premier."

If you're an agency with a premium in Property and Casualty of $2,000,000 to $20,000,000 please feel free to reach out to us for a friendly confidential conversation.

In as little as 30 minutes we can give you an idea of your agency valuation and also tap into your needs and concerns from a financial and legacy standpoint and discuss what's important to you for the perpetuation of the business and the care of your policyholders and staff.

Contact Premier at [email protected] to find out more.

"Own Your Tomorrow with Premier Today."

