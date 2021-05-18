Premier Health & Wellness Public Relations Firm, Dunn Pellier Media, Names New Director of Public Relations

As a result of her tireless efforts and success, Gorden will now serve as the new role of Director of Public Relations. In this role, Gorden will focus on leading the culture, training, and development of our teams and manage and oversee the company's PR teams and it's activities. Gorden began her career as an intern in 2017 and worked her way up to Publicist in 2019. She has acted as a catalyst in keeping clients happy and satisfied with much success in the wellness industry.

"Working at Dunn Pellier Media has been the fuel to my health and wellness fire. I've always had a fondness for the industry, but getting the opportunity to work with game-changers, thought leaders, and others interrupting the space has catapulted my fondness into passion," said Gorden.

She will also be responsible for educating the PR team on public relations best practices, paving the way for new media relations, and ensuring the publicity goals of our clients are being met. Gorden will continue working with clients while guiding the entire account services team. She will report directly to CEO and founder, Nicole Dunn.

Over the last year, Dunn Pellier Media has had a 20% annual growth rate, with both their client roster and team expanding. The agency closed a number of new accounts including the Les Mills fitness brand, Essentia - the world's only natural memory foam mattress - and SideChef with a collaboration with Walmart. This growth was impacted when 30 clients trusted DPM with their PR efforts throughout the pandemic, creating new opportunities for current DPM personnel. Dunn Pellier Media is also happy to welcome Jocelyn Clendening, Elon University graduate of 2021 and former intern, to the team as a Junior Publicist. This role will report to Shea Gorden, Director of PR.

"This is an exciting time for Dunn Pellier Media. We are growing rapidly and have a diverse and incredibly interesting client base who are driving real change in the health and wellness marketplace. Wellness opportunities are being carved out in many major industries, which is helping brands create a purpose-driven culture for their consumers. Wellness is sure to be a part of every facet of our lives — from food and skin care to airlines, hotels, cars and even banking. By creating a wellness-oriented mission, brands can evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of both their consumers and the world at large," said Nicole Dunn.

About Dunn Pellier Media: Dunn Pellier Media specializes in health and wellness public relations and is at the forefront of the growing marketplace. Our team is passionate about doing our best and connecting brands, experts, and other game-changers who are working to improve the lives of others. Our clientele ranges from medical experts, cookbook authors, and fitness trainers to innovative apps, beauty products, and more. To learn more about what we do please visit www.dunnpelliermedia.com . For more information please contact Nicole Dunn at [email protected].

SOURCE Dunn Pellier Media