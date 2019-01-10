Premier Health Announces Strategic Partnership With China's 360 Health, a Subsidiary of 360 Security Technology Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Premier Health Group Inc. (CSE: PHGI) (OTCQB: PHGRF) (Frankfurt: 6PH) (the "Company" or "Premier Health"), a Company focused on developing innovative approaches that combine human skill based expertise with emerging technologies for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce as part of its international expansion strategy, it has entered into a strategic partnership with China's 360 Health, a healthcare subsidiary of 360 Security Technology. The parent company, 360 Security Technology, is a leading online service company in China with a market capitalization of over $20 billion USD as of January 16, 2019. As part of the collaboration, Premier and 360 Health will implement an infrastructure whereby Premier will be providing second opinion services by connecting 360 Health's patients in China with doctors in Canada both remotely and in person. Premier will also assist with General Practitioner training virtually and onsite through medical seminars.

"We are very excited to be working with 360 Health as China continues to adopt a Family Practice primary care model and look forward to helping them establish themselves as a leader in primary care. This partnership represents an excellent opportunity for Premier to tap into the fastest growing telemedicine market globally," said CEO, Dr. Essam Hamza.

360 Health has been approved for an Internet Hospital license in China and provides a platform for Chinese doctors and patients enabling online consultations (chat/video), online prescriptions and online purchase of medicine.

The Company will provide additional updates on the partnership over the coming months.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global healthcare industry. We are developing innovative health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies, with the goal of setting the gold standard for services in locations of interest worldwide. Premier Health's subsidiary, HealthVue is focused on developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics with telemedicine and artificial intelligence (AI). We currently have an ecosystem of over 100,000 active patients and have plans to rapidly increase that number both domestically and internationally. The Premier Health team has a strong track record of successfully creating value in healthcare and technology enterprises. The Management team has deep clinical, financial and operational expertise and a passion for improving healthcare for all patients.

About 360 Health

360 Health (Shanghai Youyi Information Technology Co. Ltd.) is a subsidiary of 360 Technology Inc., a leading online service company in China. 360 Health focuses on medicine and healthcare services. 360 Health has been approved for an Internet Hospital license in China and provides a platform for Chinese doctors and patients enabling online consultations (chat/video), online prescriptions and online purchase of medicine.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Premier Health's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to the implementation of its shareholder communications initiative and the timing thereof. Although Premier Health believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Premier Health undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

