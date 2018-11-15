Premier Health Group Inc. Provides Update on Expansion Into Cannabis Clinic for Patients

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Premier Health Group Inc. (CSE: PHGI) (OTCQB: PHGRF) (Frankfurt: 6PH) (the "Company" or "Premier Health"), a Company focused on developing innovative approaches that combine human skill based expertise with emerging technologies for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce an update on its plan to expand the scope of practice within its primary care clinics to include cannabis.

The Company has engaged discussions with Licensed Producers under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulation (ACMPR), other licensed medical cannabis companies and government officials in order to establish a framework for both patient and physician education.

"With over 110,000 active patients in our clinic ecosystem it is important that we provide them with the best possible information that allows them to make informed decisions about their personal and family's health. Providing our family physicians with the appropriate tools and knowledge to prescribe cannabis or with the ability to refer patients to a specialist within our clinics is a key outcome of this initiative," said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Premier.

Furthermore, the Company is actively recruiting additional physicians for its existing clinics and a cannabis focussed physician that is licensed in Canada.

Premier Health is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global healthcare industry. We are developing innovative healthcare approaches that combine human skill based expertise with emerging technologies, and will set the gold standard for services in locations of interest worldwide. Premier Health's subsidiary, HealthVue is focused on developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics with telemedicine and artificial intelligence (AI). We currently have an ecosystem of over 100,000 active patients and have plans to rapidly increase that number both domestically and internationally. The HealthVue team has a strong track record of successfully creating value in healthcare and technology enterprises. The Management team has deep clinical, financial and operational expertise and a passion for improving healthcare for all patients.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Premier Health's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to the implementation of its shareholder communications initiative and the timing thereof. Although Premier Health believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Premier Health undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

