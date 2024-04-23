Premier Healthcare Holdings Inc. Names Buffy Stultz White as CEO

Nationally recognized healthcare staffing leader, known for transforming healthcare workforces, plans to reimagine contingent staffing for healthcare organizations.

CUMMING, Ga., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (PHHI), a private company, announced it has named healthcare industry veteran Buffy Stultz White as CEO to lead the next phase of growth.

"I am honored to join PHHI, a diversified and highly respected organization that is committed to making positive impacts and a difference in the healthcare industry," said Buffy Stultz White, CEO. "I am thrilled to be part of an organization that believes so strongly in examining and solving the issues that hold back healthcare organizations."

White has more than 25 years of senior management experience, including expertise managing strategic client development, advanced recruitment processes, innovation, and operational efficiencies, as well as international and domestic workforce solution programs. Formerly, she was the Group President for Cross Country Healthcare Inc., a leading provider of total talent management solutions for healthcare clients. White has been recognized on the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Staffing 100 North America list and the Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list for two consecutive years.

"The healthcare industry is riddled with resource issues and looking for ways to provide services that optimize and offer alternatives to traditional contingent staffing," said White. "Healthcare organizations want a partner who will look at issues differently and consider a new approach, which is exactly what we plan to do."

As CEO, White will work closely with the leadership team to develop and execute strategic initiatives that aim to deliver innovative talent solutions, improve the clinician experience, provide exceptional value to customers, and further strengthen PHHI as a trusted partner in the healthcare staffing industry. Her initial focus will be to enhance the current service offerings, including travel nursing, local nursing, international, allied, rapid response, and dialysis staffing, as well as managed service provider (MSP) customizable workforce planning solutions. In addition to building upon the strengths of PHHI's services, White will also drive operational efficiencies and expand the organization's presence in key markets across its six subsidiaries, including Premier Healthcare Professionals (PHP), Adevia Health USA, Freedom Crisis Staffing, Freedom Healthcare Staffing, Corratel Healthcare and Renal Reserve.

"We're already successful with a solid foundation grounded in doing the right thing," said White. "Now we're ready for growth, and we owe it to the healthcare industry to ensure sustainable, innovative and fiscally responsible solutions."

Premier Healthcare Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Cumming, Georgia, Premier Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (PHHI), is a private holding company that owns and oversees the operations of six healthcare organization subsidiaries: Premier Healthcare Professionals (PHP), Adevia Health USA, Freedom Crisis Staffing, Freedom Healthcare Staffing, Corratel Healthcare and Renal Reserve. PHHI is privately funded by Proeza, a portfolio management company composed by purpose-driven business platforms committed to a more prosperous and harmonious tomorrow.

