Premier Home Care Agency in San Diego Launches New Home Healthcare Company, Windward Home Health

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of San Diego County's most trusted names in professional aging services, Windward Life Care®, announces the launch of Windward Home Health, a state-licensed home health agency. Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Windward Life Care, Windward Home Health represents the second major expansion in the past two years for Windward, which in summer 2017 acquired Lifeline Care at Home, doubling its home care services and staff at the time.

"The wide range of services offered by Windward Home Health enables us to further expand our 'continuum of care' across San Diego County," said Susan Valoff, LCSW, C-ASWCM, vice president of Windward Life Care, and Windward Home Health's administrator. "By adding licensed home healthcare and skilled nursing to the many services we provide, we can more fully meet the needs of our clients who prefer to live in their own homes, protecting their health and safety while optimizing their quality of life."

Windward Life Care, formerly Elder Care Guides, is locally owned and operated and is currently celebrating its 15-year anniversary. Employing over 150 office and caregiving staff, it has served more than 2,000 older and disabled adults and has grown to become one of San Diego County's premier aging services firms. As members of the Aging Life Care Association®, Windward Life Care's care managers specialize in dementia care, complex family situations, mental health issues, healthcare advocacy, and helping clients age well with a sense of purpose and improved quality of life.

As a home health agency licensed by the California Department of Public Health, Windward Home Health is able to serve more medically complex clients while elevating the quality of Windward's personalized care services. Windward Home Health services include RN case management, medication management, private duty LVN care, chronic disease management, post-operative care, ostomy and colostomy care, G-tube feeding, and injections. With an emphasis on patient safety, Windward Home Health works with clients and their families to improve home safety, reduce medication errors and interactions, avoid hospitalizations and readmissions, and safely address chronic pain.

Professional home healthcare services also advance Windward's capacity to manage challenging symptoms associated with chronic conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, as well as depression and other mental health concerns, while promoting patient autonomy.

"Windward's continued growth is driven by our primary mission to support San Diegans in their goals to age well in whatever location they call home," said Norman Hannay, MPS, CMC, and president of Windward Life Care. "We are committed to excellence in everything we do. The high-quality skilled nursing services offered through Windward Home Health enhance our ability to serve more client needs, in collaboration with the client's other healthcare providers, through a customized plan of care that honors individual preferences."

Windward Home Health offers a complimentary consultation and can be reached at 619-450-4300 or Inquiry@WindwardHomeHealth.com. Visit WindwardHomeHealth.com to learn more.

About Windward Life Care

Windward Life Care is San Diego County's premier aging services firm providing Aging Life Care™ Management and expert in-home care. Windward's clinical staff are members of the Aging Life Care Association®. Windward's discerning recruitment and rigorous training of professional caregivers sets it apart from other home care providers. The interdisciplinary professional team at Windward is comprised of leaders in the Aging Life Care Association, including registered nurses and master's level social workers.

AGING LIFE CARE™ is a trademark of the Aging Life Care Association®. Only ALCA Members are authorized to use this term to identify their services.

