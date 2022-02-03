Premier Home Care Consulting Agency Signs NYS Home Care Association of Health Care Providers Campaign

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Care Consulting Firm in New York paves the way to help small struggling Licensed Home Care Service Agencies in NY. Avid Lead Consultant at Emmanuel Consulting Agency was interviewed an expressed deep concern for the home care industry in NY and across the country. Registered Nurse Julia Akinyooye RN MSN Nurse Consultant at Emmanuel Consulting Agency provides expert consulting services to home care businesses.

Julia Akinyooye RN MSN Lead Consultant at Emmanuel Consulting Agency Inc

Since the state passed a moratorium back in April, 2018, there has been a significant shift in the homecare industry. Further, the Covid-19 pandemic has drastically changed the home care industry in many ways. Shortages of home care workers are the leading cause of the significant struggles home care agencies are experiencing. Meanwhile, the bigger home care agencies in NY are currently in preparation to receive FMAP funding and awaiting approval from the state and CMS. As an initiative to help small home care businesses get over the hump of the pandemic and as part of Emmanuel Consulting Agency's 7th anniversary in business the NY based home care consulting firm has formed an initiative to provide complimentary consulting to small businesses who demonstrate great need in consulting assistance and compliance. Emmanuel Consulting Agency will provide a number of hours of consulting to LHCSA's that demonstrate great consulting need and financial struggle for the month of February. The consulting firm believes this will help struggling agencies stay compliant and allow the consulting firm to "give back" to the agencies that were not on the list to receive the pending FMAP funding. Furthermore, Emmanuel Consulting Agency has since signed a campaign initiated by NYS Association of Health Care Providers (HCP) a home care advocacy group based in Albany, NY to urge the state to assist LHCSA's that are struggling due to the pandemic and demand emergency financial relief. One of the major concerns of the advocacy group relayed in a recent survey to its members stated that nearly 90% of home care respondents are having difficulty serving patients and nearly 11% of respondents stated they are having financial losses so great that they are considering closing. If you are a small LHCSA grossing less than 5 million in revenue annually you may reach out to Emmanuel Consulting Agency to see if you qualify for complimentary consulting as part of their comradery to home care agencies.

Emmanuel Consulting Agency, established in 2015 a Minority owned and female-lead home care consulting firm based in New York provides consulting services for new and existing agencies. They are known for their famous "mock surveys" and their home care Administrators/Directors training program for home care agency owners that promotes regulatory compliance training and helps new agencies across the county startup "the right way," They offer an array of services to entrepreneurs to assist in setting up their agency with a solid foundation, as well as new business professionals, Health Care Entrepreneurs, Healthcare Investors, Nurses and other Professionals, who are new to the industry or need robust higher level consulting for their home care startups. They provide assistance with grant proposals, auditing, plan of correction, home care licensing, home care policies and procedures/ forms accreditation services, and readiness assessments for operational efficiencies for Lead Fiscal Intermediaries and Preparation for Request for Proposals/ Offers.

The Consulting firms' mission is to:

Provide home care business owners across the United States high level consulting through education where medical and nonmedical professionals learn how to start and operate an agency Understand the rules and regulations of the industry Strive not only to meet minimum standards set by the regulatory bodies, but provide value-based services Utilize innovative technology for a more streamlined onboarding process and improve patient experience and outcome. Help agencies provide premium value-based service that includes holistic care, and patient centered goals Help agencies to provide superb premium customer service to patients, their families, and to staff Recruit and train qualified caregivers by using a new and innovative approach to recruiting and training home health aides, and provide customer service-based training To address "burnout" "ghosting" and enhance patient/ caregiver matching strategically, and to introduce patient/ family online HIPAA compliant portals and chats.

For more information you may visit www.emmanuelconsultingteam.com or call the firm at (516) 362-3000. The initiative will be funded by Emmanuel Consulting Agency for a limited time, subject to specific requirements.

"To sign the campaign urge financial relief for home care agencies" click here https://p2a.co/HTKF8bA

Contact: Carmela Perone

Phone: (516) 362-3000

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.emmanuelconsultingteam.com

https://p2a.co/HTKF8bA

