Premier Imaging Ventures Announces Name Change to LucidHealth

"Our business has evolved significantly over the last several years, and our new name is more reflective of who we have become and where we are going as an organization," said Marcia Flaherty, CEO of LucidHealth. "Today, we have the proven technology and talent to bring about real change in the radiology community, and our new brand reinforces the clarity we deliver to our physician partners about their future."

The brand's name change reflects LucidHealth's vision for the future of radiology — one that will enable private radiology groups to do more and perform better. LucidHealth's belief is simple: All patients should have access to the highest quality subspecialized imaging care, regardless of facility size or location. In keeping consistent with its vision and belief, LucidHealth's mission is to empower physician-led radiology groups with the technology and resources necessary to deliver world-class, subspecialized care to all patients within the communities they serve.

Central to LucidHealth's offering is superior technology. RadAssist is a proprietary application that allows disparate systems to be combined into a single workflow. This innovative software also manages diagnostic images across multiple platforms and enhances work processes for physicians. This increases efficiency, improves quality of care, lowers costs for patients and delivers better outcomes. RadAssist, built by radiologists, for radiologists, offers real-time clinical and operational analytics and has been in clinical use for over 10 years.

"Our technology allows radiologists to offer industry-leading turnaround times, exceptional subspecialized care and analytics that prove clinical value," said Mark Alfonso, M.D., chief medical officer of LucidHealth. "LucidHealth consolidates our unique assets, allowing us to offer other groups cost-effective, revolutionary technology that elevates access to care."

About LucidHealth

LucidHealth is a physician-owned and -led radiology management company. We partner with radiology groups to provide the technology and resources to increase the strategic value of their practices nationwide. Our belief is that all patients should have access to the highest quality of subspecialized imaging care, regardless of facility size or location. Our mission is to empower independent radiology groups to deliver world-class, subspecialized care to all patients within the communities they serve. For more information, please visit http://www.lucidhealth.com.

About Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates

Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, a LucidHealth company, is a leading provider of professional radiology services to hospitals and other healthcare providers. Formed in 1980, Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates is one of the largest private radiology practices in the United States. By using its proprietary software, Riverside Radiology has developed industry-leading workflow and clinical processes and a broad spectrum of physician support services. For more information, please visit http://www.riversiderad.com.

