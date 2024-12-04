Premier Independent Provider of Bond Research, Gimme Credit Launches New Client Platform to Expand Global Research and Data Services

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme Credit, a leading independent credit research and data provider, today announced it has launched a new state-of-the art delivery platform to accommodate its global expansion. The cloud-based platform is outfitted with a flexible technology stack which allows the company to continue to innovate research and data products and add enterprise-level access.

This is just the first in a series of product rollouts, as the company enters an era of vast growth and technological innovation. Much to be attributed to the return of Arthur Rosenzweig as CEO in 2023 after twenty years as CEO of Mediant Communications, an investor communications company now owned by BetaNXT.

"This is our Big Bang moment" said Rosenzweig. "We're initiating a significant expansion that will offer new technology-enabled benefits for our clients."

Other notable steps include accessibility of Gimme Credit's research through the Bloomberg Terminal, now featuring the company's investment recommendations alongside the sell-side research and Bloomberg Intelligence. In addition, the research provider has drastically expanded coverage, ascribed to the recruitment of new, seasoned Senior Bond Analysts across a multiplicity of sectors in U.S. Investment Grade and High Yield and global coverage of European and Emerging Market corporate bonds. The company has expanded its leadership team, adding a management level of veteran financial industry professionals to manage growth and development.

Gimme Credit is excited to continue its growth with upcoming launches of data products on the horizon for Q1 2025.

Gimme Credit provides independent corporate bond research and data to aid investors and traders with critical and timely insights on an organization's investment potential. Since 1994, customers have relied on our decisive buy/sell recommendations to provide in-depth guidance when determining which fixed-income securities offer the most opportunity.

Gimme Credit's clients include brokerage firms, corporations, financial advisors, investment managers and traders. The company has built its reputation on providing unhedged corporate bond investment recommendations by experienced, independent senior analysts.

