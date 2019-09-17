PREMIER Launches Intel® Select Solution for uCPE with ADVA Ensemble Connector Host OS and Advantech FWA-5070 whitebox uCPE

FARIBAULT, Minn., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PREMIER, a provider of carrier-grade products and services and a wholly owned subsidiary of KGPCo®, continues to expand its Pi-CON uCPE platform portfolio with a now verified Intel® Select Solution for uCPE. Intel Select Solutions for uCPE are workload-optimized, infrastructure solutions, based on Intel® Xeon® D, and Intel ® Xeon ® Scalable processors targeting today's complex workloads. These platforms, along with ADVA's Ensemble Connector Host OS, will provide a cloud-native convergence layer between our VNF partners and our uCPE computing platforms. PREMIER and ADVA together deliver a path to a zero-touch method to deploy and manage NFV Services.

"KGPCo offers end-to-end, turn-key services that include integration, validation, distribution, installation, configuration, and test and turn up. By leveraging Intel technology, and PREMIER's ecosystem of trusted partners, KGPCo provides Communication Service Providers (CommSPs) a full lifecycle management program," stated Joe Baeumel, Vice President Partner and Business Development at KGPCo.

ADVA's Ensemble Connector is a carrier-class virtualization platform equipped for automated deployment at scale. As a verified Intel Select Solution for uCPE, it will help to accelerate service provisioning, streamline management and reduce costs. With its embedded cloud, Ensemble Connector provides NFV infrastructure and offers several key benefits for uCPE, including platform security, zero touch provisioning and access to the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem of VNFs.

Advantech's newly released FWA-5070 white box uCPE is powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and will allow CommSPs to leverage the benefits of higher packet processing throughput and increased virtual machine density across a fully scalable product line with up to 28 processor cores and higher base frequencies. This complements the Intel Xeon D based FWA-3050 which covers cost-efficient mid-range needs and scales to 16 processor cores.

"The combined expertise of KGPCo, ADVA and Advantech accelerates verified Intel Select Solutions for uCPE to market," said Paul Stevens, Marketing Director, Advantech Cloud-IoT group. "Service providers at all tiers can now tap into extended scalability bringing them greater deployment flexibility and the processing headroom they need to add new software services on-the-fly at any time."

About PREMIER

PREMIER, is a global provider of carrier-grade products and a strategic sourcing company. A subsidiary of KGPCo®, formed in 1983, based on a methodology of providing critical supply items at competitive rates, while maintaining the quality and dependability carriers demand to meet their 99.999 reliability standards. The PREMIER advantage starts with broad, established partnerships with manufacturers worldwide as well as vast product development capabilities to manufacturer product according to specifications, and supporting innovative technologies for the future. Pi-CON is PREMIER's complete offering on intelligent, open, connected network-driven products.

About KGPCo®

KGPCo® is the leading provider of complete, customized, and scalable network transformation and supply chain solutions for the communications industry. The go-to partner that enables customers to build, optimize and transform their networks. The only large-scale organization that combines a comprehensive suite of technical strategy and implementation services with a global logistics network and portfolio of technology partnerships. With a Solution Innovation Center to evaluate, design, and engineer cloud, virtualization and disaggregated solutions developed and operationalized in the live network environment. KGPCo is a trusted partner for customers, providing a single brand that can deliver a complement of network solutions.

