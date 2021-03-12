Premier Lifestyle Brand, Hoop Culture, Releases Exclusive 'Heaven is A Playground' Merchandise Collab

ORLANDO, Fla., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The official merchandise from the basketball classic Heaven Is A Playground book by author and columnist Rick Telander is now available exclusively on Hoop Culture , a premier online boutique for unique basketball accessories and a forerunner of independent street and lifestyle apparel. Heavily invested in product testing and development for exceptional quality, Hoop Culture sets trends while aiming for longevity in the e-commerce space and also motivating the next generation.

"I am proud to be a partner with Hoop Culture and its brand of basketball sportswear. Everybody at Hoop Culture loves the game of basketball as much as I do, and that's saying a lot," said Rick Telander, author of Heaven is a Playground . "Hoop Culture gear promotes the love of a global game that resonates with kids and adults around the world. Heaven is, indeed, a playground, and Hoop Culture promotes that wondrous dream,'' continued Telander.

Worn by basketball enthusiasts, influencers, professional players and celebrities worldwide, Hoop Culture is the leading online boutique for basketball-related lifestyle apparel and merchandise. Featured in notable press including UPROXX and Slam Magazine, the brand has garnered online notoriety through their various social platforms, and an expansive global presence with shipping to over 80 countries.

"This collab is a special one for us because the book really captures the spirit of the game, which is what we're all about at Hoop Culture," said Mike Brown, Founder and President, Hoop Culture.

Founded in 2010, with a vision of creating an inspirational basketball apparel line to inspire those passionate about the game, Hoop Culture has grown into a global movement with millions of supporters. The brand pioneered the many tags that resonate with today's generation: Eat Sleep Ball, Hoop Vibes, This Game Is My Life, Basketball Above All, Ice in My Veins, and plenty more.

For more information on Hoop Culture, visit: https://hoopculture.com/

